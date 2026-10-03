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The way he played — Man United star Mainoo snubs Messi, Ronaldo, reveals favourite footballer

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:00 - 03 October 2026
Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has revealed his favourite footballer.
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Kobbie Mainoo has evolved into one of the Premier League's best midfielders after establishing himself as the first choice in midfield for Michael Carrick.

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He has started the last 4 games for Manchester United and is expected to keep his place alongside summer signing Carlos Baleba.

Mainoo knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a top footballer, and when asked by Sky Sports about his favorite childhood United player, Mainoo didn't hesitate to name Wayne Rooney.

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Mainoo names Wayne Rooney as favourite player

"Rooney. Just the way he played," Mainoo said, praising the legend's versatility.

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Rooney's illustrious career began at Everton before joining United in 2004 for £27m at just 18 years old.

He went on to become United's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Sir Bobby Charlton's record.

Mainoo will hope to match the achievements of Rooney at United, at least in terms of appearances, and the 19-year-old is certainly on the right track.

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