The way he played — Man United star Mainoo snubs Messi, Ronaldo, reveals favourite footballer

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has revealed his favourite footballer.

Kobbie Mainoo has evolved into one of the Premier League's best midfielders after establishing himself as the first choice in midfield for Michael Carrick.

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He has started the last 4 games for Manchester United and is expected to keep his place alongside summer signing Carlos Baleba.

Mainoo knows a thing or two about what it takes to be a top footballer, and when asked by Sky Sports about his favorite childhood United player, Mainoo didn't hesitate to name Wayne Rooney.

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Mainoo names Wayne Rooney as favourite player

Kobbie Mainoo just loves the sweets 🍬😂 pic.twitter.com/uah42DMNIH — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 20, 2024

"Rooney. Just the way he played," Mainoo said, praising the legend's versatility.

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Rooney's illustrious career began at Everton before joining United in 2004 for £27m at just 18 years old.

He went on to become United's all-time leading scorer, surpassing Sir Bobby Charlton's record.