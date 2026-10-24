Julián Álvarez apologises to Atlético Madrid fans after Barcelona flirtation

Julián Álvarez has publicly apologised to Atlético Madrid supporters following World Cup comments that sparked anger over summer links to Barcelona

Julián Álvarez has apologised to Atlético Madrid supporters for comments he made during the World Cup that fuelled anger over his flirtation with Barcelona during the summer.

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The Argentine striker admitted that both his words and their timing were mistakes, as he attempts to repair his relationship with the fans and rediscover his best form.

Álvarez admits mistake after Barcelona links

Álvarez spent much of the summer linked with a move to Barcelona, but Atlético stood firm and refused to sanction his departure, leaving the forward to continue his career in Madrid.

His comments during the World Cup further unsettled supporters, who had backed him generously since his arrival. The 26-year-old has now acknowledged their frustration, accepting that their reaction was understandable.

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“I wanted to apologize to our fans for my words during the World Cup. They were a mistake. Both the way I said them and the timing,” Álvarez told Movistar.

“Especially because I understand why the fans were angry. I would have been angry too if I were a fan.”

The former Manchester City forward also expressed gratitude to the supporters and his teammates for standing by him during a difficult period.

“Even more so considering how much they’ve supported me. They’ve been very generous, and I really appreciate that. I also want to thank the team because they’ve supported me throughout this time,” he added.

Argentine striker targets return to top form

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Beyond addressing the controversy, Álvarez offered an encouraging assessment of his recent performances, revealing that he has begun to feel better physically and technically.

“I’m gradually feeling better. I’m grateful to all my teammates because they’ve supported me. I’m working to improve. I’ve been feeling better in the last few matches, both physically and on the ball. I want to help the team and give my best,” he said.

The striker also acknowledged the connection between his personal well-being and performances on the pitch, insisting he now feels ready to compete for major honours.

“Hopefully, through hard work and humility, I can turn this situation around,” Álvarez concluded.