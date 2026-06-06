‘It’s annoying’ — Klopp’s agent denies Real Madrid rumours

Dreams of Jurgen Klopp in the Real Madrid dugout appear to be far-fetched

The high-stakes race for the Real Madrid presidency has been thrown into further chaos after Jürgen Klopp’s representative completely distanced the iconic manager from the unfolding political drama in Spain.

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With the highly anticipated club elections just days away, a swift and aggressive denial has completely dismantled the latest marquee promise from outsider candidate Enrique Riquelme.

A Firm Rejection Shatters the Presidential Project

Marc Kosicke, the long-term agent representing the former Liverpool boss, moved aggressively to shut down speculation linking his client to Riquelme’s sporting manifesto.

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Speaking directly to Sky Sport DE and prominent journalist Florian Plettenberg, Kosicke voiced his immense frustration with the ongoing media circus. "It's annoying. He's not planning to return to coaching a club and is happy at Red Bull," the agent stated in no uncertain terms.

The definitive rejection comes right on the heels of explosive reports claiming that Riquelme had already scheduled formal contacts to pair Klopp alongside club legend Raúl in a blockbuster dual-coaching setup at the Santiago Bernabéu, should he successfully depose incumbent Florentino Pérez in Sunday's vote.

Ambitions Unraveling Under the Election Spotlight

The public pushback marks the second major embarrassment for Riquelme's campaign in incredibly quick succession, dealing a critical blow to his credibility among the club’s voting *socios*.

Just days prior to Klopp's denial, representatives for Manchester City striker Erling Haaland similarly went public to completely deny that any pre-contractual agreement or transfer understanding was in place regarding a multi-million euro move to the Spanish capital.

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With the voting booths scheduled to open in less than 48 hours, the challenger’s star-studded, ambitious promises are beginning to look increasingly difficult to sustain against the harsh reality of the market.