Italy set to deal Nigeria final blow in quest for Super Eagles target

The Super Eagles' potential swoop for the dual-citizen Premier League star is now in jeopardy

Nigeria could be facing a major setback in their pursuit of Michael Kayode, with Italy manager Roberto Mancini reportedly considering the Nigerian-born defender for an upcoming senior squad.

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The 22-year-old has long been on the Super Eagles’ radar, but Italy’s growing interest could soon make the battle for his international future much clearer.

Mancini steps up Kayode scouting

Mancini recently attended three Premier League fixtures as he searches for fresh talent capable of helping Italy return to the top of international football.

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The Italian boss watched Tottenham against Newcastle, Leeds’ meeting with Brentford and Aston Villa’s clash with Arsenal as he assessed potential options ahead of the next Italy squad announcement.

Italy are preparing for a busy international period featuring UEFA Nations League fixtures against Belgium, France and Turkey twice between September and October.

Among the players reportedly under consideration is Kayode, who Mancini is believed to have watched during Brentford’s clash with Leeds. The defender’s emergence comes as Italy attempt to rebuild after failing to qualify for a third consecutive World Cup, creating opportunities for a new generation of players.

Super Eagles face Kayode disappointment

Kayode was born in Italy to Nigerian parents, making him eligible to represent both nations. Nigeria have reportedly been monitoring his situation, but convincing the full-back to choose the Super Eagles could prove increasingly difficult.

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Kayode has already represented Italy at different youth levels on 26 occasions, giving the Azzurri a significant advantage in the race for his international allegiance.

Now, Mancini’s reported interest could take that advantage a step further if the Brentford defender receives his first senior Italy call-up.