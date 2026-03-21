‘I'm not surprised by what he's doing’ - Spanish legend hails Lookman as a world-class player

Former Spanish international Raúl García has lauded Ademola Lookman's immediate impact at Atlético Madrid, stating he is "not surprised" by the Nigerian forward's stellar form since his January transfer.

Lookman moved to the Rojiblancos from Atalanta during the winter window and has seamlessly integrated into Diego Simeone's squad.

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The 28-year-old has quickly become a key contributor, tallying four goals and four assists in just 13 appearances across all competitions.

His contributions have been vital to Atlético's continued success in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League.

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García speaks highly of Lookman

Speaking to Europa Press ahead of the Madrid derby against Real Madrid, García praised Lookman's swift adaptation to Spanish football.

"He's hit the ground running. It's not easy to break into the team as he has," García remarked. "I think he's a world-class player. I'm not surprised by what he's doing."

Lookman's influence was on full display in the Champions League, where he played a crucial role in Atlético's aggregate victory over Tottenham Hotspur, securing their place in the quarter-finals.

Ademola Lookman || Imago

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The Nigerian international provided an assist for Julián Álvarez's opening goal in a standout performance.