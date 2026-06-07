‘I'm a big fan’ - Guardiola hails Flick's 'attractive' Barcelona
Since taking the helm, Flick has led Barcelona to back-to-back La Liga titles, earning the league's Best Coach award in both seasons.
While Guardiola is impressed by Barcelona's style, he was quick to highlight the unpredictable nature of knockout tournaments.
The ex-Manchester City boss, who recently left the Citizens, was the last manager to lift the Champions League for Barcelona.
Guardiola pleased with Flick
Speaking at the opening of a new Cruyff Court at his old school, La Salle Manresa, Guardiola was full of praise for the direction the Catalan giants are heading.
He believes the club has built a strong foundation, regardless of the immense pressure that comes with managing at Camp Nou.
"I'm a big fan of Hansi, of how they do it and for many years," Guardiola stated. "They are Barca players, whether they are from La Masia or from outside, they do it very well.
“They have had two extraordinary years, beyond the results, how well they have done and how attractive it is to see them play."
The legendary manager has also issued a stark warning to his former club, cautioning them not to let their Champions League ambitions overshadow their domestic achievements.
Despite this consistent domestic dominance, European glory has remained elusive, with the club's last Champions League triumph dating back to 2015.