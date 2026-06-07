‘I'm a big fan’ - Guardiola hails Flick's 'attractive' Barcelona

Pep Guardiola has voiced his strong admiration for the football being played at Barcelona under Hansi Flick, declaring himself a "big fan" of the German coach's approach.

Since taking the helm, Flick has led Barcelona to back-to-back La Liga titles, earning the league's Best Coach award in both seasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Guardiola is impressed by Barcelona's style, he was quick to highlight the unpredictable nature of knockout tournaments.

The ex-Manchester City boss, who recently left the Citizens, was the last manager to lift the Champions League for Barcelona.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Guardiola pleased with Flick

Speaking at the opening of a new Cruyff Court at his old school, La Salle Manresa, Guardiola was full of praise for the direction the Catalan giants are heading.

He believes the club has built a strong foundation, regardless of the immense pressure that comes with managing at Camp Nou.

Pep Guardiola | IMAGO

"I'm a big fan of Hansi, of how they do it and for many years," Guardiola stated. "They are Barca players, whether they are from La Masia or from outside, they do it very well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“They have had two extraordinary years, beyond the results, how well they have done and how attractive it is to see them play."

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick || Imago

The legendary manager has also issued a stark warning to his former club, cautioning them not to let their Champions League ambitions overshadow their domestic achievements.