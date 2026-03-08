Advertisement

'I will go on holiday' - Man City manager Guardiola reacts to getting two-game touchline ban

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:34 - 08 March 2026
Man City manager Guardiola reacts to getting two-game touchline ban
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has responded to his two-match touchline suspension following his latest yellow card during the FA Cup victory over Newcastle.
The Blues secured their place in the FA Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over Newcastle at St James' Park.

The Magpies initially took the lead courtesy of a goal from Harvey Barnes. However, Man City quickly responded, with Savinho netting an equaliser and Omar Marmoush adding two more to seal the win.

Despite the on-field success, manager Guardiola received a two-game ban due to his reaction to a foul on Jeremy Doku during the match.

What Guardiola said

Explaining his reaction after the game, Guardiola stated, "When Jérémy Doku dribbles past Trippier and goes alone to the box and is being pulled from behind, I’m not asking for a yellow card, but it’s a foul. I will defend my team."

He added sarcastically, "I will tell you something – we have all the records in this country, all of them, despite everything. 

“We have the record of the manager with the most yellow cards. I want all records and now I have them."

Under new rules this season, Premier League managers are suspended for one match after accumulating three yellow cards, a ban that extends to FA Cup ties. 

Guardiola handed two-game ban || Imago
Guardiola handed two-game ban || Imago

The threshold for a two-match ban has been lowered from eight cautions to six, a number Guardiola has now reached.

A further three yellow cards would result in a three-game suspension, while reaching 12 would trigger an FA misconduct charge. 

This means Guardiola is set to be absent from the technical area for City's next Premier League match against West Ham and their FA Cup quarter-final fixture.

"Two-game ban now and I will go on holiday for the next two games," he fumed. "Oh, my god. There are things that I cannot understand after 10 years. Review the action. Of course, I’m going to defend Doku and all my teams. They continue to do it."

