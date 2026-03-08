Age verification required
Guardiola handed two-game ban, set to miss crucial games against West Ham and FA Cup quarter-final
The Citizens made it to the quarter-final of the FA Cup competition after defeating Newcastle 3-1 at St James’ Park.
The Magpies took the lead early in the game from Harvey Barnes, but goals from Savinho and two from Omar Marmoush sealed the win for Man City.
Despite the win, Pep Guardiola has been given a two-game ban following his reaction to a foul on Jeremy Doku during the game.
Guardiola banned for two games
Man City boss has been suspended for two games and will serve his touchline ban in the Premier League and the FA Cup quarter-final.
However, be in the dugout for the upcoming Carabao Cup Final against Arsenal, as that competition's disciplinary rules are separate.
Guardiola received his sixth caution of the season during the win at St. James' Park on Saturday night, as reported by the Sun.
The incident occurred in the second half when Guardiola reacted furiously to a challenge on Jérémy Doku.
He confronted fourth official Lewis Smith after Kieran Trippier appeared to pull back the City winger, earning a booking from referee Sam Barrott.
Man City staff reportedly had to restrain him from approaching the officials again after the final whistle.
Guardiola, who served a one-game ban last season and another in January for the FA Cup tie against Exeter, now anticipates a two-match suspension for his latest infraction.