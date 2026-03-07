How Atalanta greed stopped Lookman from dream career move

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman had his pick of clubs in the summer of 2025, but Atalanta's requests stiffled his dream move

Ademola Lookman was reportedly close to securing a dream transfer to Bayern Munich last summer before the deal collapsed due to disagreements over the transfer fee.

The Nigerian forward had already reached personal terms with the German champions, but the move ultimately fell through after Atalanta refused to lower their asking price.

Bayern deal collapsed over transfer fee

Lookman had enjoyed a sensational campaign in Serie A, scoring 15 goals and providing five assists, performances that attracted interest from several European giants.

According to reports from the Bayern Insider podcast, sporting director Max Eberl had already agreed personal terms with the Nigeria international while he was still in Bergamo.

The Bavarian club saw Lookman as an ideal attacking partner for Harry Kane as they looked to strengthen their forward line.

However, the transfer stalled when Atalanta demanded a fee of around €50 million for the player. Bayern’s leadership, led by influential club figure Uli Hoeneß, refused to approve the amount, bringing negotiations to an abrupt end.

Following the collapse of the deal, Bayern instead signed Nicolas Jackson on loan from Chelsea. in a deal worth €16.5 million. The Senegalese forward has struggled for regular playing time under manager Vincent Kompany.

Atletico Madrid eventually secure Lookman

While Bayern backed away from the deal, other clubs continued to monitor Lookman’s situation. Inter Milan also attempted to sign him, but Atalanta refused to sell one of their best players to a domestic rival.

The Nigerian attacker remained in Bergamo for a while, though his form dipped during that period.

His fortunes improved during the Africa Cup of Nations, where he scored three goals and provided four assists for the Nigeria national football team.

The tournament reignited transfer interest, with Fenerbahçe and Atlético Madrid battling for his signature.