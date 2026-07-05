'He's Staying' – French star tells Real Madrid to give up on Olise

Real Madrid have been warned off Nigerian-born French star Michael Olise

France international Dayot Upamecano has completely shut down growing speculation linking his international and club teammate Michael Olise with a blockbuster transfer to Real Madrid.

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The robust defender made it clear that the flying winger has no intentions of walking away from the Bundesliga champions.

Upamecano Shuts Down Madrid Rumours

Olise has taken the 2026 FIFA World Cup by storm, carrying his electric club form onto the international stage in North America and establishing himself as one of the tournament's most lethal creators.

His dazzling displays throughout the season and on the world stage have naturally caused heavyweights in Spain to take notice, with Real Madrid heavily linked to a big-money swoop for the 24-year-old in recent weeks.

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However, speaking to reporters immediately after France's hard-fought knockout victory over Paraguay, Upamecano was completely unequivocal when pressed on his teammate's future, confidently stating, "He's staying, he's staying."

Bayern Munich Hierarchy Send Cold Warning to Perez

Upamecano's absolute certainty mirrors the incredibly firm stance taken by the Bayern Munich boardroom back in Germany.

The Bavarian giants have zero financial pressure to sell their prized asset and are determined to build their future around the young Frenchman.

Club president Herbert Hainer was even more blunt when addressing the interest coming from the Spanish capital, sending a direct and public message to Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez: "Tell Florentino not to waste his time. Olise is not for sale. He's not going to be sold."

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Despite the massive noise surrounding his club future, Olise remains completely locked in on France's ongoing quest for World Cup glory.