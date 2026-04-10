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'He needs time' - Felix Agu backs Boniface to shine after injury

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:20 - 10 April 2026
Victor Boniface | IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
Werder Bremen defender Felix Agu says Victor Boniface needs time to regain top form after injury, but believes the Nigerian striker can make a strong impact.
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Felix Agu has expressed confidence in teammate Victor Boniface, backing the striker to rediscover his best form despite a lengthy injury absence.

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Ex-Werder Bremen captain slams Boniface

The Nigerian forward recently returned to individual training with Werder Bremen after spending three months sidelined with a knee injury that required surgery.

Boniface, currently on loan from Bayer Leverkusen, is still working his way back to full fitness and has yet to rejoin full team sessions.

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However, his steady progress has been encouraging for both the coaching staff and his teammates, who are eager to see him return to action before the end of the season.

What Agu said

Speaking to German outlet Deichstube, Agu emphasised the need for patience as Boniface regains match sharpness.

He said, “I’m very happy to see him back here because I get along well with him. I think he still needs a little time to get back into his rhythm.

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“When he drops deep, turns, and plays passes, with such timing, such vision! That’s simply absolute quality.”

Agu also pointed to Boniface’s achievements with Bayer Leverkusen, where he played a role in their title-winning campaign, as evidence of his quality.

“He wasn’t a key player in Leverkusen’s championship-winning team for nothing. If Victor can even come close to that level, then he can help us.

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“The important thing is that he gets back to the fitness level he needs to be able to help us on the pitch for a while," he added.

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