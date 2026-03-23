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‘Going to use it at next World Cup?’ - NFF questioned as Nike unveils Stunning Super Eagles kit

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 13:19 - 23 March 2026
Super Eagles new away jersey || X
Super Eagles new away jersey || X
NFF has been questioned over Nike’s newly unveiled Super Eagles kit.
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Global sportswear giant Nike has unveiled the latest kits for Nigeria’s national team, the Super Eagles which has sparked widespread excitement and frustration among fans.

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While the bold new designs have been widely praised, the conversation quickly shifted to a painful reality: Nigeria will not be present at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Stunning designs steal the spotlight

The newly released kits are already being described as some of Nike’s finest work for Nigeria.

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The home jersey features a vibrant green palette with a gradient blend from lime to deep forest green, combined with breathable mesh fabric and subtle eagle-inspired detailing. The Nigeria Football Federation crest sits proudly alongside the iconic Nike swoosh.

The away kit offers a contrasting look, with a clean white base highlighted by bold green flame-like patterns across the sleeves and torso, finished with black trim accents.

Social Media reactions

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The announcement, which gained traction through a viral post on X (formerly Twitter), triggered an avalanche of reactions from Nigerian fans, many of whom expressed admiration mixed with disappointment.

A fan, @moseswade9, wrote: “Going to use it for next World Cup or AFCON.”

Another user, @blackveron, joked in Pidgin: “Na for friendly games we go use am 😂.”

Meanwhile, @NanaPhill asked bluntly: “Where are they wearing them to?”

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Others struck a more emotional tone, with @MairoEnoch remarking: “Others will wear their kits to support their countries at the World Cup. Nigerians will wear theirs to banter.”

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Nigeria’s absence from the 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

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