No more hugs for Aina and co as Glasner looks to stop Nottingham Forest rot

Oliver Glasner has warned Nottingham Forest players he will abandon his soft approach following a 2-0 loss at Brentford that left the club in the relegation zone after four defeats in five games

Oliver Glasner has warned Nottingham Forest's players that he is ready to abandon his softer approach and make significant changes after another disappointing result left the club in the Premier League relegation zone.

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The Austrian's comments came after a 2-0 defeat to Brentford, with Super Eagles defender Ola Aina among those who struggled during the encounter.

Glasner threatens changes after Brentford defeat

Forest were beaten 2-0 at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday, with an own goal giving Brentford the advantage before Igor Thiago sealed the victory late in the game.

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The defeat left Forest stranded in the bottom three and extended their poor run to four losses in their last five matches. The result also increased the pressure on Glasner, who is the fifth manager to take charge of the club since the beginning of last season.

Nuno Espírito Santo, Ange Postecoglou and Sean Dyche all departed during the previous campaign, while Vitor Pereira was moved on in the summer after guiding Forest to safety.

Glasner acknowledged the club's history of managerial changes as he warned that he must turn things around to avoid becoming the sixth casualty.

“We have the personnel, but we need to get more out of the players,” Glasner told reporters. “And this is where I see my responsibility. I felt it was more (the need for) hugging, but if hugging doesn’t work, there’s also an opposite way.

“I don’t need to be loved. I’m here not to be loved. I’m here to bring success to this club.”

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Aina struggles as Forest search for response

The Austrian also made clear that the team's recent performances had forced him to reconsider his approach, insisting that changes would follow the defeat.

“It’s disappointing and frustrating and we have to accept it’s not good enough. If we lose four of the last five games it’s not good enough. And that’s why for me it’s now time that we change things; that I change things, and that’s what I will do.”

Aina endured a difficult afternoon against Brentford, struggling to influence proceedings before being substituted at half-time.

Forest had spells of possession and created opportunities, but their lack of a cutting edge in the final third prevented them from getting back into the contest.

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