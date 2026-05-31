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Galatasaray valuation soars over ₦1 trillion despite scary Osimhen news

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:02 - 31 May 2026
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Despite the rumours surrounding Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen, Galatasaray's valuation remains on the incline
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Turkish giants Galatasaray have dramatically shattered financial records to re-enter Europe's elite football hierarchy following an unprecedented period of fiscal growth.

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However, this monumental financial milestone has been somewhat overshadowed by brewing uncertainty surrounding the future of their talismanic striker, Victor Osimhen.

Financial Dominance in Elite European Standings

According to Football Benchmark's latest report, Galatasaray's enterprise valuation has surged to a staggering $848 million (around ₦1.16 trillion), making them the first Turkish club to enter the top 32 ranking since 2022.

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The reigning champions placed 23rd globally after their valuation more than doubled from $391 million over a four-year period, representing a historic 116.9% increase.

Standing proud as the nation's sole representative, the Istanbul-based powerhouse successfully outperformed several traditional European heavyweights, including Marseille, Atalanta, Porto, and Ajax, to secure roughly 1% of the aggregate value of the continent's top tier.

Transfer Uncertainty Surrounding Super Eagles Icon

This positive economic surge arrived alongside alarming exit rumours sparked by Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle, who suggested the 27-year-old forward was omitted from upcoming international friendlies to finalise a summer transfer.

Osimhen quickly moved to calm the fanbase, stating his manager's words were completely blown out of proportion and urging the public to disregard the intense speculation.

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Despite the forward's reassurances, transfer links to LALIGA champions Barcelona continue to loom large over Istanbul.

The Catalan giants have clearly signalled their immense financial muscle by completing an €80 million move for Anthony Gordon and submitting a €100 million bid for Julián Álvarez, proving they possess the immense funds required to test Galatasaray's resolve.

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