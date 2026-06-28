Galatasaray plot to pair Osimhen with Nigerian striker who broke Mikel's record

Super Lig champions Galatasaray are working hard to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Reigning Turkish Süper Lig champions Galatasaray are actively exploring a loan move with an option to buy for highly rated Nigerian-eligible striker George Ilenikhena.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seeking to bolster their attacking depth ahead of the upcoming campaign, the Istanbul Giants reportedly want the 19-year-old.

According to Takvim, they intend for him to play alongside Victor Osimhen, dismissing suggestions that the teenager is viewed as the ideal replacement for the 2023 CAF Player of the Year.

Should the transfer materialise, Galatasaray would boast a formidable frontline which would, at some point, feature an all-Nigerian front two.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A unique opportunity for Galatasaray

Galatasaray’s interest offers a vital European lifeline for Ilenikhena following a frustrating stint in the Middle East.

The teenage prodigy completed a blockbuster €33 million transfer from AS Monaco to Saudi Pro League side Al Ittihad on February 3, a landmark fee that shattered John Obi Mikel’s long-standing record (set during his £16 million move to Chelsea in 2006) to make him the most expensive Nigerian teenage signing in history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

George Ilenikhena against Real Madrid in the UCL. (Photo Credit: Imago)

Despite his significant price tag and growing pedigree, having broken Nwankwo Kanu's record as the youngest African player to make 15 UEFA Champions League appearances, Ilenikhena has struggled for game time in Saudi Arabia.

He managed only two league appearances totalling just 88 minutes without scoring a single goal during the latter half of the 2025/26 campaign.