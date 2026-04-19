Galatasaray boss gives Osimhen injury update ahead of crucial Fenerbache showdown

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen's fitness has been assessed ahead of Galatasaray's crucial title-defining derby against Fenerbahce

Galatasaray supporters were left surprised after Victor Osimhen was missing from the squad for their trip to Ankara to defeat Genclerbirligi, despite travelling with the team.

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Manager Okan Buruk has now explained the real reason behind the Super Eagles striker’s absence.

Fitness concerns behind Osimhen’s omission

Speaking before the clash against Gençlerbirliği, Buruk clarified that Osimhen’s omission had nothing to do with tactics but was purely down to fitness.

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The Nigerian forward had taken part in segments of training in the days leading up to the match, raising hopes that he could feature.

However, those hopes were quickly tempered after the striker reportedly struggled with the intensity of the sessions. According to Buruk, Osimhen experienced noticeable fatigue, prompting the club’s medical and coaching staff to take a cautious approach.

“We didn’t think he was suitable for the squad this week,” Buruk explained, noting that the decision was made to avoid any unnecessary risk. With the season entering a decisive phase, Galatasaray are clearly unwilling to gamble with the fitness of their star man, especially after his recent injury concerns.

Gradual return planned ahead of key fixtures

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Despite missing out against Gençlerbirliği, there is growing optimism that Osimhen’s return is not far away. Buruk hinted at a phased reintegration plan, suggesting the striker could first gain minutes in less demanding fixtures, particularly in cup competitions.

The idea is simple, ease him back into action, monitor his response, and build his match fitness without exposing him to excessive strain. It’s a strategy that could prove crucial as Galatasaray look to maintain their push for silverware.

Encouragingly, Buruk expressed confidence that Osimhen will be ready for one of the club’s biggest games of the season, the derby against Fenerbahçe, saying, “Of course, he will be able to play in the Fenerbahçe match.”