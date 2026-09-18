How Digital Habits Have Changed Over the Last Five Years

Five years ago, most people still had a clear separation between online and offline life.

The internet was something you accessed, used for a specific purpose, and then stepped away from. That separation is now largely gone.

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For most people across Africa and beyond, being connected is the default state, not something that requires a deliberate decision.

The causes are not mysterious. Cheaper smartphones, more affordable data, and a wave of apps designed to fill every gap in the day have collectively made digital activity the baseline for how people work, socialize, shop, and relax.

Mobile-First Lifestyle

The most significant change over the last five years is not what people do online but where they do it. Desktop and laptop usage has declined steadily while mobile has grown to account for the majority of internet activity in most African markets.

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This shift changed how content gets made, how businesses communicate, and how services are designed. Anything that does not work smoothly on a small touchscreen loses users immediately. The tolerance for poor mobile experiences dropped to near zero as alternatives multiplied.

The following behavioral shifts became standard across African digital markets between 2021 and 2026:

Social media has shifted from desktop browsing to mobile-first short-form video formats.

E-commerce purchases shifted almost entirely to mobile apps rather than websites.

Financial services, including banking and payments, became primarily phone-based.

News consumption moved from dedicated news sites to social feeds and messaging apps.

These changes did not happen in isolation. Each one reinforced the others, making the smartphone the central device around which the rest of digital life is organized.

Entertainment on Demand

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Streaming reshaped entertainment consumption more than any other single development.

Between 2021 and 2026, the habit of watching scheduled television or waiting for content to be available shifted to an expectation of instant access to anything at any time.

Platforms like Pin-Up reflect this broader shift in the entertainment and gaming space, where users expect to access a full catalog of content immediately without waiting, downloading, or navigating complicated menus. The on-demand model became non-negotiable.

Music followed the same pattern. Album release cycles, radio schedules, and physical formats became largely irrelevant for younger audiences who grew up with streaming as the default.

The habit of passive listening gave way to active curation, with algorithms learning individual preferences and building personalized libraries.

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The table below shows how time spent across content categories shifted between 2021 and 2026 for the average smartphone user in Africa:

Content category 2021 average daily time 2026 average daily time Short-form video 25 minutes 72 minutes Streaming audio 18 minutes 41 minutes Messaging apps 35 minutes 58 minutes Online gaming 20 minutes 49 minutes News and information 22 minutes 15 minutes

The decline in news consumption, alongside the rise in short-form video and gaming, reflects a broader preference for interactive or easily digestible content over long-form reading.

Changing Consumer Expectations

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The on-demand habit created a secondary effect: rising expectations around speed and personalization. Users who can get entertainment, products, and services instantly begin to expect that standard everywhere.

Businesses that cannot meet it lose customers to those that can.

Pin Up and similar platforms built around this expectation from the start, offering personalized recommendations, instant access, and reward systems that adapt to individual behavior over time. The personalization layer is now considered standard, not a premium feature.

Shopping behavior changed alongside content consumption. Social commerce, where purchases happen directly within social apps rather than on separate retail sites, grew substantially across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa.

The habit of browsing a dedicated store was replaced by impulse purchases inside apps people were already using for other purposes.

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Communication habits also shifted.

Formal email use among younger adults declined while messaging apps became the primary channel for both personal and professional communication. PinUp and other digital platforms adapted by building in-app chat and notification systems that meet users where they already spend time.

What's Next

The next phase of digital habit formation will be shaped by artificial intelligence. Recommendation engines are already influencing what people watch, buy, and read.

The next step is content that generates itself in response to individual preferences rather than simply sorting existing material.

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For African markets, the infrastructure gap that existed five years ago is closing. Improved connectivity, wider 4G coverage, and the early rollout of 5G in major cities mean that experiences requiring high bandwidth will become accessible to a broader audience within the next few years.

The last five years did not just change which apps people use. They changed the underlying relationship between people and digital technology.

Passive consumption gave way to interaction. Scheduled access gave way to permanence. And the expectation of personalization replaced the acceptance of one-size-fits-all content.