Ex-Arsenal star tells Gunners what must change in hunt for first-ever Champions League title
Retired Arsenal centre-back Philippe Senderos has outlined the exact tactical blueprint Mikel Arteta must implement to finally capture the UEFA Champions League trophy.
The Gunners' otherwise spectacular European campaign concluded in heartbreak, falling 4-3 on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain following a gruelling 1-1 draw in the final.
Senderos Urges More Control
Despite the devastating penalty shootout loss, Senderos insists the squad should channel the disappointment into a baseline of supreme confidence for the upcoming season.
Speaking to Get French Football News, the former defender noted that getting back to winning the domestic league title after a 22-year drought was always the priority for fans, making their deep European run the absolute cherry on top.
He highlighted that going entirely unbeaten in Europe until the final hurdle proves Arteta's side is right on the cusp of greatness, transitioning rapidly from semi-finalists to finalists in successive seasons.
However, to permanently bridge the gap and secure continental silverware, Senderos urged the coaching staff to evolve their tactical approach, pushing the team to master the tempo of games with the ball rather than instinctively sitting back and absorbing sustained pressure during high-stakes moments.
Balancing Strategic Depth with Fresh Ambition
Refining the roster without fracturing its identity will be the primary task for newly appointed sporting director Andrea Berta and Arteta during the summer trading window.
While Berta’s recruitment strategy successfully injected the vital depth needed to cover for missing key players during the run-in, Senderos believes the club must carefully cut loose players who have naturally run their course.
The Swiss international warned that while injecting a fresher spirit into the dressing room is highly necessary to maintain motivation, keeping a resilient, stable core is paramount to sustaining their status as Premier League champions while launching another offensive on Europe.