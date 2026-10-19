EPL record holder endorses Man United proposed replacement for Michael Carrick

Manchester United have reportedly began discussing possible replacements for Michael Carrick.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has backed Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler to take over the managerial reins at Manchester United if the club decides to sack Michael Carrick.

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The 56-year-old pundit delivered his assessment of the mounting crisis at Old Trafford, noting that the relentless pressure currently suffocating Carrick is simply the reality of managing one of the biggest clubs in world football and suggesting the German tactician has the exact pedigree required to rebuild the fractured squad.

What Shearer said

Speaking to Metro, the former England striker admitted that while transitioning from Brighton to Manchester United represents a massive operational shift, Hurzeler fits the required profile.

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"If Carrick is relieved of his duties, Hurzeler would be a good replacement, but it’s a very different model at Brighton," Shearer explained.

"I guess the manager you’d also look at is Eddie Howe. You’d look at Antonio Conte as well."

"Whether you like it or not, that’s what happens when you’re not winning football matches and when you’re at one of the biggest clubs in the world so you have to accept that, and I’m pretty sure Carrick does," he added.

Shearer concluded by emphasising that without an immediate turnaround, the speculation will only intensify, stating, "That’s why Michael desperately needs some results, or he’s going to continue to get names linked with his job."

A disastrous start to the campaign

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The intense scrutiny surrounding Carrick's position stems from a historically poor start to the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

Despite securing a permanent contract in May 2026 after a highly successful interim spell where he guided the team to Champions League qualification, the 45-year-old has watched his side completely collapse over the last two months.

Manchester United currently sit 13th in the league table, having amassed a dismal six points from their opening six fixtures.

Their solitary domestic victory came against newly promoted Ipswich Town, while their European campaign recently suffered a highly damaging away defeat to Atletico Madrid.

Dressing room unrest

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The poor results on the pitch have violently exposed the growing fractures behind the scenes at Old Trafford.

Following the Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid on October 13, Argentine defender Lisandro Martínez delivered an explosive post-match interview criticising the club's sporting direction and technical director Jason Wilcox.

The unprecedented public outburst from a senior player underscored the deep-rooted unrest currently festering within the dressing room.

With the squad seemingly losing faith in the overarching INEOS project and club captain Bruno Fernandes reportedly rejecting a contract renewal, Carrick is fighting a desperate battle to maintain authority over his players.

The Hurzeler solution and alternative options

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As the internal chaos deepens, the club hierarchy has reportedly begun actively evaluating potential successors.

Hurzeler has emerged as a standout candidate following his exceptional work at Brighton, transforming them into a dynamic and tactically resilient outfit this season.

However, the 33-year-old is not the only high-profile name actively linked with the Old Trafford hot seat.

Former Napoli and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, who departed Italy at the end of the 2025/26 season, is reportedly available and interested in the role.