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Nigeria's Ella Onojuvwevwo destroys 27-year record with historic sub-50 run at LSU

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 17:14 - 05 April 2026
Nigeria's Ella Onojuvwevwo destroys 27-year record with historic sub-50 run at LSU
The 21-year-old LSU senior clocked 49.59 seconds at the Battle on the Bayou on Saturday, the fastest 400m by a Nigerian woman since Falilat Ogunkoya in 1998. She is currently the fastest woman on earth over one lap in 2026.
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There is a number that has haunted Nigerian athletics for twenty-seven years.  49point.something. It was the invisible barrier that Falilat Ogunkoya crossed in 1996 and again in 1998, a height of excellence that no Nigerian woman has touched in the decades since. 

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But on Saturday evening in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Ella Onojuvwevwo reached through history and grabbed it.

The scale of the breakthrough

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Clocking a staggering 49.59 seconds in the 400 metres at the Battle on the Bayou, the LSU senior did more than just win a race at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium. 

She effectively ended an era of "what ifs" for Nigerian sprinting. This was her outdoor season opener, an event where she had never previously dipped under the 50-second mark. 

Ella Onojuvwevwo
Ella Onojuvwevwo

Her prior outdoor personal best stood at 50.31. On a humid Saturday afternoon, she took nearly a full second off that time as if the record books were merely a suggestion.

To understand the magnitude of 49.59, one must look at the drought it ended. This is the fastest performance by a Nigerian woman since Ogunkoya’s 49.52 in 1998. 

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It is the first sub-50-second 400m by anyone in 2026 and any Nigerian woman since 1999. Entire generations of athletes have come and gone in that gap, unable to find the gear Onojuvwevwo discovered in a single afternoon.

The time catapults her to the top of the NCAA leaderboards and moves her to number 10 in collegiate history. 

More importantly for Nigerian track, she is now number 7 in African history and number 4 on Nigeria’s all-time list. As of today, she is the world leader for 2026. No woman on the planet, professional or collegiate, has run one lap faster this year.

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The road to the record

This was no fluke. At the NCAA Indoor Championships in March, Onojuvwevwo broke the African indoor record with a 50.28s run. 

Her trajectory has been relentless. From being the fastest U-20 sprinter in the world to reaching the Paris Olympic semifinals, the 21-year-old has been building a masterpiece.

Now, only one ghost remains: Falilat Ogunkoya’s national record of 49.10s set in 1996. The gap is now just 0.49 seconds. 

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In the elite world of the 400m, half a second is a lifetime, but Onojuvwevwo just found a full second in one day. Nigeria finally has a legitimate heir to the throne.

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