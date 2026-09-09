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Argentina set to name new captain to replace Messi

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:20 - 09 September 2026
The post-Lionel Messi era is about to start for Argentina with a new leader
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Argentina have entered a new era after Lionel Messi's international retirement, with Cristian Romero set to take over as the new captain of the world champions.

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The Atlético Madrid defender will inherit the armband after the departures of Messi and experienced centre-back Nicolás Otamendi left major leadership vacancies in Lionel Scaloni's squad.

Romero takes over from Messi

According to reports surrounding the Argentina camp, Romero's appointment was not a decision made hastily following Messi's farewell. Scaloni's coaching staff had already identified the defender as the third captain in the squad before the 2022 World Cup.

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The 28-year-old's rise through the leadership hierarchy has now accelerated following the departures of Messi and Otamendi.

Romero was reportedly preferred ahead of other established figures such as goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez and Nicolás Tagliafico, with the defender's authority and performances in important matches earning the trust of the coaching staff.

He is also no stranger to wearing the armband. Romero has captained Argentina on three previous occasions during his 58 appearances for the senior national team. Those opportunities came during a 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory over Chile, a friendly win against Venezuela and another international fixture against Mauritania in March.

His credentials are difficult to question. Romero was part of the Argentina side that won the 2022 World Cup, while he has also lifted the Copa América twice, in 2021 and 2024, as well as the Finalissima at Wembley.

Scaloni prepares Argentina for post-Messi era

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The formal beginning of Romero's captaincy is expected during the September international window, when Argentina are reportedly working on friendly fixtures against opponents from Concacaf and Africa.

Burkina Faso and Benin are among the potential opponents, with matches potentially taking place at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires and the Mario Alberto Kempes in Córdoba.

While Romero's appointment appears settled, another important question remains unresolved: Scaloni's own future.

The coach's contract is reportedly being renegotiated, leaving uncertainty over whether he will remain in charge of the team for the next phase of its development.

For now, however, the responsibility on the pitch belongs to Romero. Replacing Messi is an enormous task for any player, but Argentina believe the defender has the authority, experience and winning pedigree to lead the next generation of the Albiceleste.

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