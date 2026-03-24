Chelsea make bold Rosenior decision with Champions League football hanging in the balance

Liam Rosenior's Chelsea future has been decided regardless of whether the Blues qualify for the Champions League

Chelsea have taken a firm stance on the future of their manager despite an intense battle for Champions League qualification.

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The Blues hierarchy appear ready to back Liam Rosenior long-term, regardless of how this season ends.

Chelsea show faith in Rosenior despite top-four pressure

Chelsea are reportedly not planning to make any immediate decision on Liam Rosenior’s future, even if they fail to secure Champions League football this season.

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Following a recent defeat to Everton, Chelsea sit sixth in the Premier League, just one point behind fifth-placed Liverpool, with the race for the top five still wide open. Crucially, several direct clashes among contenders remain, including a decisive meeting between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Despite the pressure, the club’s ownership, led by Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, are prepared to stick with Rosenior.

Reports suggest there will be no formal review of his performance until as far ahead as 2027, underlining a long-term vision rather than a reactive approach.

Summer rebuild planned as safety net for under-fire squad

Instead of judging Rosenior solely on results this season, Chelsea are focused on strengthening the squad during the summer transfer window.

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The club is targeting reinforcements across key areas, including centre-back, midfield, attack, and potentially a new goalkeeper.

Rosenior himself has confirmed ongoing discussions with the club hierarchy regarding transfer plans, further indicating that he remains central to Chelsea’s project moving forward. This continuity could prove vital in maintaining stability within the squad and avoiding yet another managerial reset.