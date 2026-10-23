Carrick refuses to reassure Bruno Fernandes of captaincy, warns against undue pride in fiery speech

Michael Carrick has refused to confirm Bruno Fernandes as Manchester United captain following tactical fallout from their 4-1 defeat to Como. Speaking ahead of Sunday's clash with Bournemouth, Carrick warned his squad against entitlement amid a seven-game winless run.

Michael Carrick has refused to offer Bruno Fernandes assurances over his Manchester United captaincy after the midfielder questioned his tactics following Wednesday’s humiliating 4-1 defeat to Como.

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The under-pressure head coach also delivered a passionate warning against entitlement, insisting that nobody is bigger than the club as he attempts to arrest United’s alarming decline.

Carrick admits Manchester United have lost their way

United’s defeat in Italy extended their winless run to seven matches in all competitions, increasing uncertainty over Carrick’s future ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth. Addressing reporters on Friday, the 45-year-old delivered an impassioned speech lasting nearly six minutes, acknowledging the team’s recent struggles and the disappointment felt by supporters.

“Wednesday was a bad night. It was a bad night for a lot of reasons. It hurt a lot,” Carrick said, describing the performance as “really unacceptable”.

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The former midfielder also admitted that United had “kind of lost our way a little bit”, although he remained convinced that the club could recover.

Carrick called on his players to respect United’s history and understand the sacrifices required to win, referencing legendary figures including Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Bobby Charlton while stressing that no individual was bigger than the institution.

“I'm not entitled to be here. Entitlement cannot be at this football club,” he said.

The head coach added that success could not be taken for granted, demanding greater commitment from his squad as the club attempts to rediscover its standards.

Fernandes captaincy question remains unanswered

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Carrick’s comments came amid growing scrutiny of his relationship with Fernandes, who questioned the coach’s tactical approach after the defeat to Como.

Asked whether he was considering stripping the Portuguese midfielder of the captaincy, Carrick declined to provide a direct answer, leaving uncertainty over Fernandes’ position ahead of the Bournemouth encounter.

The captain is not the only United player to have spoken out in recent weeks, with Lisandro Martinez also making outspoken comments as frustration grows around the squad.

However, Carrick rejected suggestions that the dressing room had fractured, insisting that the players remained united despite the criticism and disappointing results.