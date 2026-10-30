Carles Martinez Backs Victor Boniface Despite Brief Leverkusen Cameo

Bayer Leverkusen boss Carles Martinez has offered encouragement to Victor Boniface following a brief cameo in their 5-2 DFB Cup win over FC Nurnberg

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Carles Martínez has backed Victor Boniface after the Nigerian striker made a brief appearance in the club's 5-2 DFB Cup victory over 1. FC Nürnberg.

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Despite his limited involvement, the coach was pleased with the forward's contribution and acknowledged his frustration at struggling for regular minutes.

Martínez pleased with Boniface's brief cameo

Boniface was introduced late in the encounter at the BayArena, replacing Jonas Hofmann as Leverkusen saw out their emphatic victory. The Nigerian international had little time to influence proceedings, playing for just over three minutes, but Martínez felt the striker made a positive impression during his cameo.

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Speaking after the match, the Leverkusen boss admitted that Boniface had been eager to play a more significant role in the team, with his frustration understandable given his limited opportunities.

“I’m happy for him because I know he wanted to play and be important,” Martínez said via Liga Insider. “He was good in those few minutes.”

The comments offer encouragement for Boniface, who has found himself on the fringes of the team since the start of the campaign.

Nigerian striker seeks more opportunities

The appearance against Nürnberg was only Boniface's second outing of the season, following another brief involvement in Leverkusen's campaign opener against SV Elversberg.

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The lack of regular football has limited the striker's opportunity to build momentum, leaving him with work to do if he is to reclaim a prominent place in Martínez's plans.

However, the coach's positive assessment of his latest cameo provides a small boost as the Nigerian looks to make the most of any opportunities that come his way.