Carles Martinez Backs Victor Boniface Despite Brief Leverkusen Cameo
Bayer Leverkusen head coach Carles Martínez has backed Victor Boniface after the Nigerian striker made a brief appearance in the club's 5-2 DFB Cup victory over 1. FC Nürnberg.
Despite his limited involvement, the coach was pleased with the forward's contribution and acknowledged his frustration at struggling for regular minutes.
Martínez pleased with Boniface's brief cameo
Boniface was introduced late in the encounter at the BayArena, replacing Jonas Hofmann as Leverkusen saw out their emphatic victory. The Nigerian international had little time to influence proceedings, playing for just over three minutes, but Martínez felt the striker made a positive impression during his cameo.
Speaking after the match, the Leverkusen boss admitted that Boniface had been eager to play a more significant role in the team, with his frustration understandable given his limited opportunities.
“I’m happy for him because I know he wanted to play and be important,” Martínez said via Liga Insider. “He was good in those few minutes.”
The comments offer encouragement for Boniface, who has found himself on the fringes of the team since the start of the campaign.
Nigerian striker seeks more opportunities
The appearance against Nürnberg was only Boniface's second outing of the season, following another brief involvement in Leverkusen's campaign opener against SV Elversberg.
The lack of regular football has limited the striker's opportunity to build momentum, leaving him with work to do if he is to reclaim a prominent place in Martínez's plans.
However, the coach's positive assessment of his latest cameo provides a small boost as the Nigerian looks to make the most of any opportunities that come his way.
Boniface will now hope to turn those limited appearances into more substantial involvement in upcoming fixtures. With his manager acknowledging his desire to contribute, the striker will be keen to demonstrate that he can offer Leverkusen more than occasional minutes from the bench.