'He puts him on the floor' – Former world champion predicts Fury vs Joshua winner

Former super-middleweight world champion Carl Froch has backed Tyson Fury to defeat Anthony Joshua in their long-awaited December 11 showdown in Cardiff, predicting a late stoppage or points victory for the Gypsy King

Former super-middleweight world champion Carl Froch believes Tyson Fury will come out on top when he finally faces Anthony Joshua in their long-awaited heavyweight showdown on December 11.

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The British boxing legend has backed the Gypsy King to secure either a points victory or a late stoppage, potentially dropping his compatriot in the process.

Froch backs Fury to stop Joshua late

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT via BetVictor Online Casino, Froch gave his prediction for the blockbuster encounter, suggesting that Fury's superior boxing skills could prove decisive.

The former world champion expects the contest to be competitive but believes Joshua could struggle as the fight progresses, identifying the eighth or ninth round as a possible turning point.

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"Tyson Fury wins on points at a minimum. But it’s probably more likely that he gets AJ out of there. Probably round eight or nine. I think that’s when AJ starts to fall apart.

"I don’t think Fury knocks him unconscious because he isn’t a massive puncher, but I think he puts three, four, five shots together and forces a stoppage. Maybe he puts him on the floor. Points win or late stoppage for Fury."

Froch's prediction adds to the growing debate surrounding the encounter, with supporters and boxing personalities divided over which heavyweight will prevail after years of anticipation.

Joshua and Fury prepare for long-awaited showdown

The December 11 meeting at Cardiff's Principality Stadium will finally bring an end to a decade-long wait for the two British heavyweights to settle their rivalry. The WBA 'Super' Heavyweight title will also be at stake following Oleksandr Usyk's decision to vacate the belt earlier this year.

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Both fighters enter the contest having recorded two victories in their respective comeback campaigns. Joshua defeated Jake Paul before following up with a win over Kristian Prenga, while Fury returned from retirement to beat Arslanbek Makhmudov and Mariusz Wach.

The fight was secured after prolonged negotiations involving Matchroom, Queensberry and TKO, with promoter Eddie Hearn pushing for the event to take place in Britain rather than Madison Square Garden in New York.

Despite the Cardiff venue, the main-event ring walk is expected at around 1am local time, with the stadium scheduled to remain open until 3:30am.