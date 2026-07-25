Besiktas close to uniting Egypt legend Salah with Super Eagles captain Ndidi

Salah in tears after helping Egypt to the round of 16 || Imago

Salah in tears after helping Egypt to the round of 16 || Imago

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi could be joined in Besiktas by one of Africa's greatest players

Besiktas are closing in on one of the biggest free-agent signings of the summer after club president Serdal Adali confirmed the Turkish giants are awaiting Mohamed Salah's response to their final contract offer.

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The move could see the Egypt legend link up with Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi, who joined Besiktas earlier this transfer window, forming a high-profile African partnership in Istanbul ahead of the new season.

Besiktas waiting for Salah's final decision

Adali revealed that Besiktas have concluded negotiations with Salah and his representatives after presenting what he described as the club's final proposal.

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According to the club president, every request made during talks was carefully considered before the Turkish side submitted its definitive offer.

"We told Salah and his agent that we expect them to inform us of their decision shortly," Adali said.

"Since our first meetings, we have evaluated every requested increase and amendment within the framework of Besiktas' interests and presented our final offer. The decision is now on the player's side, and we expect a response soon."

Former Besiktas midfielder and Egypt legend Ahmed Hassan has added further fuel to the speculation by claiming the transfer has already been completed.

Posting on social media, Hassan wrote: "The deal is done. It will be announced shortly," suggesting an official confirmation could arrive soon.

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Salah could join Ndidi in Istanbul

Turkish reports claim Salah has already agreed to the outline of a two-year contract worth a guaranteed €10 million per season, with recent discussions focusing on financial details between Besiktas and his representatives.

Negotiations reportedly centred on agent commissions, with Salah's representative, Ramy Abbas, reducing his demands as both parties moved closer to an agreement.

Should the deal be completed, Salah would become teammates with Nigeria captain Wilfred Ndidi, giving Besiktas two of Africa's biggest football stars.

The 34-year-old leaves Liverpool as one of the greatest players in the club's history after scoring 255 goals in 435 appearances while winning two Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup.

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