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‘Bassey has to score’ — Ex-Chelsea star slams Super Eagles defender over missed big chance

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:52 - 15 March 2026
Super Eagles star Calvin Bassey received a scathing review from a former Chelsea star after missing a big chance against Nottingham Forest
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Calvin Bassey found himself under scrutiny despite a solid defensive display as Fulham were held to a goalless draw by Nottingham Forest on Sunday. 

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The Nigerian defender had a golden opportunity to give his side the lead in the first half but was denied by an excellent save, drawing criticism from former Chelsea goalkeeper Rob Green.

Green criticises Bassey over missed opportunity

Bassey came close to breaking the deadlock in the first half when he connected with a well-delivered ball from fellow Nigerian Alex Iwobi. The defender rose highest inside the penalty area and directed a header towards goal, only to be denied by a sharp stop from Matz Sels.

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The Belgian goalkeeper reacted quickly to keep the ball out and maintain parity, producing one of the standout moments of the match. While Green acknowledged the quality of the save during his analysis on Sky Sports, he insisted Bassey should have made more of the opportunity.

“It’s brilliant from Sels,” Green said. “Bassey steals in and has to score.” Bassey himself admitted after the game that he should have done better with the chance.

“It was a big chance. I wasn’t sure if I was on or off. I timed it well but I hit it straight at the keeper. I have to pick a side and do much better. It has got to be a goal,” the Super Eagles defender said.

Solid defensive display covers nervy moment

Despite the missed opportunity, Bassey still delivered a strong overall performance at the back for Fulham. The Nigerian international played the full 90 minutes and helped keep Forest’s attack quiet for large spells of the encounter.

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However, he experienced a tense moment early in the second half when he challenged substitute Dan Ndoye inside the penalty area. 

The Forest forward appeared to be through on goal before Bassey bundled him to the ground, prompting loud penalty appeals from the visitors.

Fortunately for Fulham, the assistant referee had already raised the flag for offside, meaning the challenge was not reviewed further. The decision spared Bassey and his teammates from a potential penalty and ensured the match ended without goals.

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