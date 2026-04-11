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Barcelona set to sell Messi's heir this summer

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 17:15 - 11 April 2026
Lamine Yamal and Ansu Fati | IMAGO
The Blaugrana have reportedly given up on the one who was known as Messi's heir, with a summer sale in view
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Barcelona’s long-term plans could take a surprising turn this summer as one of their most promising academy graduates edges closer to the exit door.

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Once tipped as the natural successor to club legend Lionel Messi, Ansu Fati now appears set for a permanent move away from Camp Nou.

Monaco push to seal permanent Fati deal

AS Monaco are reportedly keen to make Ansu Fati’s loan move from FC Barcelona permanent this summer.

The young forward has endured an inconsistent spell in Ligue 1, but Monaco remain convinced of his potential and are ready to activate a purchase option believed to be around €11 million. However, the French side are also expected to negotiate a lower fee as talks progress.

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Fati has shown flashes of his quality, scoring nine goals in 25 appearances this season, enough to keep Monaco interested in securing his services long-term.

Importantly, the player himself is open to staying, signaling a willingness to rebuild his career away from Spain.

Financial pressure drives Barcelona decision

For Barcelona, the potential sale is as much about finances as it is about football.

The club are still navigating economic constraints and are eager to move closer to LaLiga’s 1:1 Financial Fair Play rule. Offloading Fati would help ease wage pressure and generate funds for reinvestment.

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Once hailed as the heir to Lionel Messi, Fati’s trajectory has been disrupted by injuries and inconsistent form. A permanent switch could offer him the stability needed to rediscover his best level.

As negotiations continue, Barcelona seem ready to part ways with a player once seen as their future—highlighting just how quickly fortunes can change in modern football.

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