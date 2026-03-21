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Barcelona prepared to listen to offers for ₦125 billion rated star to fund summer shopping
Barcelona are actively laying the groundwork for a massive summer transfer window pat of which reportedly includes opening themselves up to listen to offers for 27-year-old French defender Jules Kounde.
Barcelona’s stance on Kounde
While the Catalan club are not desperate to offload the versatile right-back, who is currently contracted through June 2030, having only recently signed a new deal, he is no longer considered untouchable, according to reports from Spanish sources.
With hopes of returning the infamous “1:1” under LALIGA’s strict financial regulation, the Blaugrana are gearing up for a massive summer of incomings.
Even after crossing the required threshold, they still have to solve the cashflow problem, which means that facilitating big summer signings, such as their primary defensive target Alessandro Bastoni from Inter Milan, requires generating significant revenue first.
Consequently, Barcelona will welcome sizeable bids for Kounde, reportedly setting a baseline asking price of around €60 million that could potentially inflate toward the €80 million mark should a bidding war erupt among interested Premier League clubs.
Fullbacks for sale
Kounde’s occasional defensive lapses and recent dip in form have ultimately made him dispensable, directly mirroring the situation of 22-year-old left-back Alejandro Balde.
Like Kounde, Balde, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury until April, is no longer off-limits despite holding a contract until 2028 protected by a symbolic €1 billion release clause.
The club is reportedly willing to sanction Balde's sale if an acceptable offer is made. Both defenders were foundational in helping Barcelona win the 2022/23 and 2024/25 LALIGA titles, yet the club's hierarchy is believed to be unsatisfied with their recent performances.