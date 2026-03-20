Arteta issues rallying cry to Arsenal ahead of Carabao Cup final

Mikel Arteta has challenged his Arsenal players to "attack the trophy" in the Wembley showdown with Manchester City.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has challenged his squad to rise to the occasion when they face Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final this Sunday.

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The Gunners head to Wembley aiming to secure their first major trophy since their 2020 FA Cup victory.

With the team still competing on four fronts, the final offers a chance to land a significant psychological blow on City, their main rivals in the Premier League title race.

Arteta sends strong message to Arsenal stars ahead of cup final

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Arteta emphasised the need for his players to be courageous and seize the opportunity to end their recent trophy drought.

"Our players have to perform daily at this level," Arteta stated.

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal manager || Imago

"But when it comes to the crucial moments and when it comes to the moment to attack the trophy and take it and bring it home, that's when you need to be placed to step up and make a difference. That's clear."

When Arteta led Arsenal to FA Cup glory in 2020, the stadium was empty due to COVID-19 restrictions.

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The prospect of a full house at Wembley, packed with Arsenal supporters, provides an extra layer of motivation for the manager and his team.

"Let's lift it on Sunday and then I can probably answer that question better," Arteta said when asked about the impact of the fans.

"I've done it when the stadium has been full and been part of that. It's exceptional. One of the best memories I have as a player is playing those type of games."