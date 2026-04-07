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AFCON 2027: Nigeria’s Super Eagles know potential final date as they chase fourth title

Joba Ogunwale
Joba Ogunwale 16:16 - 07 April 2026
The Super Eagles 2027 AFCON Campaign starts next year - Photo: IMAGO
The Super Eagles will get the chance to go for another AFCON title when the competition kicks off next year. 
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Nigeria’s Super Eagles are set to start their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations campaign in July next year after CAF announced the dates for the next competition, set to be hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. 

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Super Eagles get AFCON 2027 dates

The African football governing body revealed on Tuesday that the tournament will now run from June 19 to July 18, 2027.

This means the competition will now take place in the summer after the last edition in Morocco, which ran from December 2025 to January 2026. 

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Nigeria's AFCON 2027 Campaign kicks off in 2027

For the Super Eagles, they will be chasing a fourth title in the competition’s history when the tournament kicks off next year. Eric Chelle’s men finished third in Morocco but will be aiming for gold next year. 

However, they will need to navigate the qualifiers first before dreaming of winning a fourth AFCON title. The Super Eagles will be one of the seeded teams in the qualifiers, with the draws set to take place later this year. 

AFCON 2027 work behind schedule

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While the dates have been set, the pressure is mounting on Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania to put on a world-class tournament.

There are doubts over the readiness of the three countries to host the competition, as work is still behind schedule. 

Nonetheless, CAF hopes that the countries can speed up the work and host the tournament as planned. 

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