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2026 World Cup: South Africa's preparations rocked by Visa problems

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 22:04 - 02 June 2026
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Bafana Bafana's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been thrown into jeoapardy
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South Africa's planned trip to North America for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been thrown into chaos following unexpected visa-related complications for several players and technical staff.

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The South African Football Association (SAFA) confirmed that the delegation was blocked from boarding their scheduled flight on Tuesday morning, dealing a severe psychological blow to their tournament build-up.

Travel Gridlock Days Before Kick-Off

The national team was originally scheduled to fly out to Mexico City to begin their final training camp ahead of the global showpiece.

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However, administrative hurdles completely halted their travel itinerary, forcing the squad to remain grounded while federation officials frantically negotiate with immigration authorities.

"The South African senior men's national team has experienced challenges regarding visas for some players and officials, and as a result, the group could not travel to North America this morning as originally planned," SAFA announced in an official statement.

The football federation added that it is working around the clock to resolve the bottleneck so the squad can safely travel across the Atlantic as soon as possible.

High-Stakes Opener Adds Pressure on South Africa

This administrative delay has introduced immense urgency into Bafana Bafana's camp, given the historic nature of their tournament opener.

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South Africa is scheduled to play in the highly anticipated opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against tournament co-hosts Mexico on Thursday, June 11, at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

Missing out on crucial acclimatisation days in Mexico City could severely hamper their competitive edge in a demanding Group A, which also features South Korea and the Czech Republic.

With the global tournament expanding across the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, the South African technical crew faces a race against time to ensure their preparation is not completely derailed.

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