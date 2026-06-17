2026 FIFA World Cup: Ronaldo breaks silence after disappointing performance in Portugal vs Congo

Portugal national team captain Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to the draw against DR Congo.

Cristiano Ronaldo has delivered a defiant message following Portugal's frustrating 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their 2026 FIFA World Cup Group K opener.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Ronaldo said

After the European giants were unexpectedly stalled at the Houston Stadium in Texas, the 41-year-old captain immediately took to social media to reassure supporters.

"It wasn't the start we wanted, but this is far from over. Heads up and focus on the next game," Ronaldo stated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The match had initially begun perfectly for Roberto Martínez’s side when midfielder João Neves headed home a pinpoint Pedro Neto cross in the sixth minute.

However, the African nation, making their first World Cup appearance in 52 years, resolutely held their defensive shape and ultimately snatched a historic point when Yoane Wissa headed an equaliser deep into first-half stoppage time.

Ronaldo looks ahead amid criticism

While playing the full 90 minutes of his record-tying sixth World Cup tournament, Ronaldo endured a deeply disappointing personal performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Registering a low 5.9 match rating (Sofascore), the veteran forward struggled to make a major impact and failed to convert his chances.

He subsequently faced heavy criticism from football legends like Thierry Henry and Zlatan Ibrahimović, who accused him of being overly desperate for a goal rather than allowing better-positioned teammates, such as Bruno Fernandes, to capitalise on key attacking opportunities.