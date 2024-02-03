Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Gypsy King Tyson Fury suffers a cut in sparring ahead as the undisputed heavyweight fight with Oleksandr Usyk postponed.

The bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight title has been rescheduled since the British boxer cut himself during a practice session.

The "Ring of Fire" fight between WBC champion Fury and WBO, WBA, and IBF titlist Usyk was scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 17, however, it has been postponed.

According to a statement from Queensberry Promotions, Fury needed "urgent medical attention and significant stitching" after the "freak cut" appeared over his right eye.

Egis Klimas, Usyk's manager, stated that Fury would stop at nothing to avoid dealing with Usyk.

Klimas went on to suggest that it was "too early to say" if Usyk would accept another fight in the interim or hold out for a fresh date with Fury.

Frank Warren, who runs Queensberry, said that Fury's cut happened in Riyadh on Friday morning in sparring with a Croatian heavyweight who caught his eye with his elbow.

There are reports that the fighter in question is southpaw Agron Smakici.

Fury had previously suffered a gaping cut around his right eye following a bloody points win over Otto Wallin in September 2019.

The winner of any rescheduled fight between Fury and Usyk stands to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 and the first in the four-belt era.

Saudi Arabia have confirmed the fight will be rescheduled and there will be ticket refunds

