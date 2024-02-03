Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk undisputed postponed: Gypsy King suffers cut in sparring

Gypsy King Tyson Fury suffers a cut in sparring ahead as the undisputed heavyweight fight with Oleksandr Usyk postponed.
The bout between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight title has been rescheduled since the British boxer cut himself during a practice session.
23:45 - 15.01.2024
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London
The winner of Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou will take on the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight.
The "Ring of Fire" fight between WBC champion Fury and WBO, WBA, and IBF titlist Usyk was scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia on Saturday, February 17, however, it has been postponed.
22:20 - 16.11.2023
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk: Undisputed heavyweight fight set for February 2024
The Undisputed heavyweight fight set for February 17 2024 as Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk clash in Saudi Arabia
According to a statement from Queensberry Promotions, Fury needed "urgent medical attention and significant stitching" after the "freak cut" appeared over his right eye.
Egis Klimas, Usyk's manager, stated that Fury would stop at nothing to avoid dealing with Usyk.
Klimas went on to suggest that it was "too early to say" if Usyk would accept another fight in the interim or hold out for a fresh date with Fury.
Frank Warren, who runs Queensberry, said that Fury's cut happened in Riyadh on Friday morning in sparring with a Croatian heavyweight who caught his eye with his elbow.
There are reports that the fighter in question is southpaw Agron Smakici.
Fury had previously suffered a gaping cut around his right eye following a bloody points win over Otto Wallin in September 2019.
The winner of any rescheduled fight between Fury and Usyk stands to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999 and the first in the four-belt era.
Saudi Arabia have confirmed the fight will be rescheduled and there will be ticket refunds
Related content
05:25 - 23.09.2023
Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week
Nigerian-born boxer Anthony Joshua and African giant and Burna Boy team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week.
08:40 - 19.09.2023
Anthony Joshua: Nigerian boxer shows off casino style, raises money for people
Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua shows off casino style, raises money for people.
06:30 - 19.09.2023
Deontay Wilder: Reactions as Nigerian boxer turns to musician ahead of Anthony Joshua showdown
Did Fury turn Wilder into a rapper? Reactions as Nigerian boxer turns to musician ahead of Anthony Joshua showdown
19:30 - 17.09.2023
'Anthony Joshua is a bum' - Tyson Fury has no interest in fighting Nigerian-born star after Francis Ngannou
After the fight with Francis Ngannou, Tyson Fury has no interest in facing Anthony Joshua.
15:25 - 09.09.2023
Anthony Joshua and Yakubu Ayegbeni: Super Eagles legend teams up with former World champion
Super Eagles legend Yakubu Ayegbeni teams up with former World champion Anthony Oluwafemi Joshua.
18:30 - 24.08.2023
Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder: Nigerian boxers set for 2 fight deal including 1 in Africa
Is Lagos possible? Nigerian boxers Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder set for 2 fight deal including 1 in Africa