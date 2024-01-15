Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

The winner of Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou will take on the winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk fight.

It is now official that Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou will square off on Friday, March 8.

The former heavyweight world champion in boxing and the former heavyweight world champion in UFC fighting have agreed to fight in a ten-round match in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The two of them met and squared off for the first time at their launch news conference on Monday, confirming the date.

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou set for March 8

Nigeria vs Cameroon set for Saudi Arabia as Anthony Joshua faces off against Francis Ngannou in March.

In October of last year, Ngannou made his boxing debut against Tyson Fury in an event organized by His Excellency Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) in Saudi Arabia.

The WBC heavyweight world champion was floored by the MMA star in round three, shocking the entire world and only losing by a razor-thin split decision.

AJ had previously given Deontay Wilder priority over the prospect of a "gimmick" fight with Ngannou.

Ngannou's performance against Fury did, however, pave the way for Joshua to become a member of the Saudi party.

After being completely floored, the Gypsy King had to reschedule his scheduled, undisputed matchup with Oleksandr Usyk for February 17.

Consequently, on December 23, both AJ and Wilder signed to box after receiving a call from the GEA.

These intentions were derailed when Joshua defeated Otto Wallin and Wilder fell to Joseph Parker.

