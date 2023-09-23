Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy: Nigerian-born boxer and African giant team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week

Nigerian-born boxer Anthony Joshua and African giant and Burna Boy team up for Boss at Milan Fashion Week.
British professional boxer of Nigerian descent Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua is back on social media trends.
Joshua is back in the spotlight for his activities away from the boxing ring.
Anthony Joshua and Burna Boy
Joshua a two-time former unified world heavyweight champion continues to show off his style on social media.
The 33-year-old boxer turned up for popular fashion house Hugo Boss AG, often styled as BOSS.
Joshua is an ambassador for BOSS and is styled by the fashion house for his events outside the ring.
Following a convincing victory against Robert Helenius last month at the 02 Arena in London, Joshua has been involved in several social gatherings.
The recent outdoor event for Joshua involved the highly publicized Milan Fashion Week.
At the Milan Fashion Week, Joshua met with Nigerian singer, songwriter, and record producer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu MFR, known professionally as Burna Boy.
Burna Boy, one of Nigeria's most accomplished musicians also was at the Fashion Week styled by BOSS.
In a video that has gone viral, Joshua and Burna Boy had a discussion at the event before a handshake and embrace.
Anthony Joshua lifestyle
Anthony Joshua recently took to his official social media platform to show off his latest involvement in charity.
He posted photos showing off his style at a casino-themed outing for the cause.
Joshua also recently teamed up with Super Eagles legend Yakubu Ayegbeni in a photo that went viral.
In the photo, Yakubu and Joshua were in a boxing ring in the gym.
Joshua's last outing in the ring was when he recorded a knockout victory against Robert Helenius.
Joshua is set to return to the ring this December as a megafight against Boxer turn musician of Nigerian descent Deontay Wilder has been put on hold.
