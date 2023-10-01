Super Falcons: Alozie, Plumptre lead Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebrations

Super Falcons stars Alozie, and Plumptre lead Nigeria's 63rd Independence Day celebrations.

Members of the Nigerian women's football team known as the Super Falcons are back on the social media trends.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have joined in the Independence Day celebrations.

Alozie, Demehin, Plumptre lead Independence Day celebrations

Nigeria observes Independence Day as a legal national holiday on the first of October.

On October 1, 1960, Nigeria declared its independence from British authority and it has been a recurring celebration.

Nigerians at home and abroad celebrated their 63rd Independence Day celebration on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

Reactions of Super Falcons star to Nigeria's Independence Day celebrations

Atletico Madrid star Rasheedat Ajibade took to her official social media platforms to celebrate the occasion.

Ajibade who featured for Atletico Madrid in their draw against Levante posted photos wearing a Green and White attire.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY NIGERIA 💚🤍💚#nigeria #will #be #great 💯🙏🏽"

Reims defender Oluwatosin Demehin posted photos on her official social media platforms with a Nigerian flag to celebrate the occasion.

Along with the photos was a message that said, "HAPPY INDEPENDENCE DAY NIGERIA 🇳🇬🇳🇬."

Houston Dash defender Michelle Alozie sent her Independence message to Nigerians from the United States of America (USA).

Alozie posted a photo wearing a Super Falcons jersey in Houston with a message that said, "Happy Nigeria Independence Day!!"

Al-Ittihad Ladies defender Ashleigh Plumptre celebrated Independence Day with a message on social media.

She posted a series of photos with a message that said, "Happy 63rd Independence Day, Nigeria 🇳🇬."

The Super Falcons were joined in Independence Day celebrations by England forward of Nigerian descent Bukayo Saka.

The Super Falcons stars celebrated Nigeria despite reports that they were not treated well at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

The Super Falcons were the 10th best team at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Image Credit: (Imago)

The Super Falcons were invited for a 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations qualification match, but Sao Tome and Principe pulled out.

They will now return to action against Ethiopia in a two-leg fixture for the 2024 Olympic qualifiers.

