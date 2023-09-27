I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie put Nigerian men at rest confirms sexuality.

Michelle Alozie, a star of the Super Falcons, recently shared a new Instagram photo in which she appeared to reveal her lesbian partner.

The 26-year-old fullback has won over fans with her play following her performance at the 2023 Women's World Cup earlier this year.

Michelle Alozie in the spotlight

Fans have maintained a keen interest in Alozie's endeavors after the World Cup as she has slowly become and personality in the spotlight.

Nigerians, particularly men, have always been curious about Michelle's romantic situation.

Online trolls routinely assemble in Alozie's comment section to declare their love for her and desire to marry her.

Alozie took to her official social media platforms to showcase her latest Afrobeats involvement. involving Ayra Starr - X/Michelle Alozie

With a post on social media showing them embracing another woman and a comment implying that they were lovers, Alozie seemingly broke the hearts of some male followers.

The Nigerian international later posts hinted that the viral picture was a prank.

Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie makes controversial instagram post || Image credit: Alozie IG

She said, "I like guys. lol. relax.”

Her partner in the photo Diana Rosario Ordóñez a Mexican defender who is a teammate with the Hosuton Dash also debunked the lesbian claims.

never thought we would have to tell the twitter world that we like guys 😂😂😂 — michelle alozie (@alozieee) September 27, 2023

She said, "Never thought we would have to tell Twitter world that we like guys 😂😂😂"

Alozie responded to the post by Ordonez with another statement about her sexuality.

i promise you there are more important issues to discuss in the world than my sexuality 🫠 — michelle alozie (@alozieee) September 27, 2023

She said, "I promise you there are more important issues to discuss in the world than my sexuality."

Alozie took down her opponent, who was through on goal after she was unable to control the ball from a throw-in. Image Credit - Houston Dash

Alozie's red card for Houston Dash

Alozie received a red card playing for the Houston Dash in an NWSL fixture against the San Diego Wave.

Michelle Alozie has contributed three goals this season for Houston Dash. (Photo Credit: Houston Dash/X)

The red card for Alozie saw her miss the next game for Houston Dash away against Uchenna Kanu's Racing Louisville.

Alozie was invited to the Super Falcons for the 2024 Africa Women's Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier against Sao Tome, which was canceled.

With her suspension over, Alozie is expected to return to action when the Houston Dash take on Ifeoma Onumonu's Gotham FC on Sunday, October 1st, 2023.

