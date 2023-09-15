Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Super Falcons star Michelle Alozie receives heroes welcome on return to Texas Children Cancer Center.
Michelle Alozie, a star for the Super Falcons of Nigeria, is trending popular on social media.
Following her performances for the Super Falcons at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, 26-year-old Alozie has become popular on social media.
After her World Cup success, Alozie rejoined her club, the Houston Dash.
She has finally, however, visited the Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center after a long absence.
Alozie has rejoined the team for the first time since her World Cup heroics, according to a statement from the Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center.
Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center announces Alozie's return
In a joint social media post, the Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center shared pictures to mark Alozie's comeback.
Along with photos of Alozie was a message that said, "Welcome home, Michelle Alozie!! ⚽️
"Our Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Center held a celebration welcoming the cancer research technician/professional soccer player back to Houston following her amazing performance at the @fifawomensworldcup earlier this summer.
"At the top of her to-do list now that she’s home? Spend time with our patients. ❤️
"We’re thrilled to have you on our team, @alozieee! #TexasChildrensHospital."
Michelle Alozie inspired by Dr. Nadia Nadim
Alozie recently explained in a collaborative post on social media with the Houston Dash her inspiration Dr. Nadia Nadim.
Along with a photo wearing her Inspiring Women’s Night outfit, the name Dr. Nadia Nadim was branded at the back.
Alozie explained in the post that she is wearing the name of Dr. Nadia Nadim for the Inspiring Women’s Night because that is who inspired her.
According to Alozie Dr. Nadia Nadim gets the nod for Inspiring Women’s Night because she was able to combine her medical and football careers.
Alozie's red card explained
Alozie received a red card as the Houston Dash lost their last game to San Diego.
The red card for Alozie comes after she scores in the draw against the KC Current.
Alozie, due to the red card, will now miss the next game for the Houston Dash away against Uchenna Kanu's Racing Louisville.
