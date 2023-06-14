Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha follows in his father's footsteps and dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria.

After considering his options, Jordan Torunarigha, a defender for KAA Gent, has opted to declare for the Super Eagles of Nigeria rather than Die Mannschaft of Germany.

Torunarigha competes with the Belgian club alongside Super Eagles prospect Gift Orban.

As a former youth international for Germany, Torunarigha has declared his allegiance to the Super Eagles. He

He explained his choice by referencing conversations he had with the coach and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) officials.

In addition to playing for Germany's Olympic team in 2021, the former Hertha Berlin defender represented his nation of birth at all age levels.

Jordan Torunarigha on the switch to Super Eagles

Jordan Torunarigha took to his official social media account to celebrate his international switch of allegiance.

Along with the photo was a message that said, "After a lot of consideration and good talks with the coach and all people in charge, I decided to play for the country for which my father already stood on the pitch, Nigeria."

Ojokojo Torunarigha, a former Nigerian international who played for the Super Eagles squad in the 1990s, is the father of Jordan.

When Franco-German coach Gernot Rohr was in charge of the club in 2018, the NFF reached out to him, but he declined the invitation to represent the Super Eagles.

Jordan was with him when he relocated to Germany, but the defender has never visited Nigeria.

Due to the presence of Zaidu Sanusi, Calvin Bassey, and the rising sensation Ebube Duru of Rivers United, left-back Jordan Torunarigha will have a difficult time competing for a berth.

Torunarigha's switch of allegiance to the Super Eagles comes after Salzburg forward Noah Okafor was criticized for celebrating with the Nigerian flag and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka visited Lagos State.

