Following the conclusion of the 2022/23 football season, here's how we've ranked the best-dressed Wags of Nigerian footballers in the just-concluded campaign.

The 2022/23 football season is finally over across major leagues across the world.

A host of Nigerian players endured a mixed season with some making history with their club sides while others had to settle for heartbreaking disappointments.

However, it has been a decent season for most Nigerian footballers plying their trade outside Africa as the Super Eagles have already secured qualification for the 2023 AFCON (Africa Cup of Nations).

Victor Osimhen of Napoli poses with his girlfriend Stefanie Kim Ladewig, and daughter Hailey True following Napoli's 2022-23 Scudetto triumph

While Nigerian footballers did their job on the pitch, their wives and girlfriends also made sure to slay with their style on social media throughout the season.

This article reveals 10 of the most fashionable Wags of Nigerian footballers in the just concluded 2022-23 season.

For these beautiful Wags, style, glitz and glam is a lifestyle.

Here are the Top 10 most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season courtesy of the Pulse Sports Lifestyle desk.

Top 10 most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the 2022/23 season

10. Mayara Zamboni

Mayara Zamboni is among the most fashionable Wags of the season

The beautiful girlfriend of Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun didn’t need to do much to make this list.

The 29-year-old Brazilian model posted several snaps on her Instagram page throughout the season highlighting her natural beauty while modelling for several brands in various outfits.

Check out some of Mayara Zamboni’s fits this season.

Mayara Zamboni/via Instagram

Mayara Zamboni/via Instagram

Mayara Zamboni/via Instagram

9. Iheoma Nnadi

Iheoma Nnadi is among the most fashionable Wags of the season

Iheoma Nnadi is the gorgeous girlfriend of former Super Eagles striker Emmanuel Emenike.

The 28-year-old influencer and businesswoman has always been focused on her brand and her career as an entrepreneur.

However, that’s not to say Emenike’s wife doesn’t also slay while at it.

Iheoma looked stunning in a number of outfits she posted on her Instagram page this season, as her beautiful curves were also on display.

Check out some of her photos below.

Iheoma Nnadi is among the most fashionable Wags of the season

Iheoma Nnadi is among the most fashionable Wags of the season

Iheoma Nnadi is among the most fashionable Wags of the season

8. Amara Kanu

Amara Kanu is among the most fashionable Wags of the season

The influential wife of Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu gave fans a lot sauce last season with her outfit game.

From her glamorous birthday shoot to her stylish combos with the Arsenal jersey, Amara Kanu understood the assignment.

Amara Kanu celebrates 37th birthday in style/Photo credit: Instagram

We couldn’t also forget the consistency with the stylish outfitsshe wore to Beyonce’s 'Rennaisance tour' in London.

The fitness model and mother of three had fun all through the season, consistently slaying as she stepped out.

Amara Kanu is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Amara Kanu is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Amara Kanu is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

7. Estelle Onyekuru

Estelle Onyekuru is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Estelle is the wife of Super Eagles and Adama Demirspor winger Henry Onyekuru.

Estelle has always been a fashionista and a socialite.

The 'Monaco princess' continued her trend of rocking trendy and flashy outfits as she often posts snaps of her glamorous jet-set lifestyle.

The outifit that stood out for us this season was the one where she rocked a puffer winter vest on a Khaki coloured shirt and wide leg pants with a metallic Gold pointed stiletto heeled ankle boots to complete the look.

Estelle Onyekuru/via Instagram

Check out more of her photos below.

Estelle Onyekuru is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Estelle Onyekuru is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Estelle Onyekuru is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Estelle Onyekuru is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Estelle Onyekuru is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

6. Chioma Omeruo

Chioma Omeruo is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Chioma is the gorgeous wife of Super Eagles and Legandes defender Kenneth Omeruo.

Oma is also one of the most influential Wags of Nigerian footballers and oozes class with her style.

Like her husband, Oma needed not do too much to impress us with her style.

However, every time she stepped out, she not only impressed but stunned as often as she did.

Chioma Omeruo is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Chioma Omeruo is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Chioma Omeruo is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Chioma Omeruo is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

5. Adaeze Yobo

Adaeze Yobo is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Adaeze is the wife of Super Eagles legend Joseph Yobo.

The 36-year-old model and influencer is the definition of beauty.

Adaeze Yobo is a style icon in her own right and he hardly misses with her choice of glamorous outfits when she steps out.

It didn’t matter the occasion or style she opted for, the beautiful wife of Yobo practically did it all.

Adaeze Yobo is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Adaeze Yobo is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Adaeze Yobo is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Adaeze Yobo is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Adaeze Yobo is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

4. Yetunde Barnabas

Yetunde Barnabas is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Yetunde Barnabas is married to Super Eagles and former Slavia Prague forward Peter Olayinka.

Olayinka had a great season on the pitch helping his side to the MOL Cup as he ended his 5-year career with the Czech giants.

His beautiful partner as well slayed in her glamorous outfits this season as well.

The Nollywood actress and entrpreneur recently celebrated her 2nd wedding anniversary with her husband and her outfit was absolutely giving.

To be honest, we expected nothing less from the pretty entertainer.

Yetunde Barnabas is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Yetunde Barnabas is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Yetunde Barnabas is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Yetunde Barnabas is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Yetunde Barnabas is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

3. Emily Kerber

Emily Kerber is among the most fashionable Wags of the season

Emily Kerber is reportedly the girlfriend of German-born Super Eagles and Hoffenheim defender Kevin Akpoguma.

Not much details is known about Kerber’s profile.

What we do know, is that she is a model and is based in Munich, Germany.

Akpoguma has recently been a mainstay in the Super Eagles team, helping Nigeria qualify for the 2023 AFCON.

His rumoured partner, Emily Kerber has slayed all through this season.

Although, majority of her snaps on her Instagram page are in black and white.

Emily Kerber is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Emily Kerber is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Emily Kerber is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Emily Kerber is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Emily Kerber is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Emily Kerber is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

2. Obiageli Awaziem

Obiageli Awaziem is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Oby is the beautiful partner of Super Eagles and Hajduk Split defender Chidozie Awaziem.

Oby is a style icon and arguably the most expressive when it comes to choice of outfits.

She has rocked a number of glamorous fits and switched up her looks at will.

This year she launched her own clothing store, 2perfect luxury.

On numerous occasions this season, Oby has set tongues wagging with her outfits.

While promoting her brand, the pretty wife of Awaziem has maintained her style and has never been afraid to explore new trends in the company of luxury.

It was hard to pick out her best outfit of the season, but below are a few that really stood out for us.

Obiageli Awaziem is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Obiageli Awaziem is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Obiageli Awaziem is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Obiageli Awaziem is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Obiageli Awaziem is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Obiageli Awaziem is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

Obiageli Awaziem is among the most fashionable Nigerian Wags of the season

1. Isi Etebo

Isi Etebo has been crowned as the most fashionable Nigerian Wag of the season.

Ladies and Gents, our no.1 spot for the most fashionable Wags of the season is none of other than the stunning Isi Etebo.

Isi is the wife of Super Eagles and Aris Thessaloniki midfielder Peter Oghenekaro Etebo.

Isi is a true example of consistency, class, and glamour. We call her 'the real boss lady'.

The London-based businesswoman has effortlessly slayed all season, leaving no stone unturned.

Whether it was for an event, in the summer or winter, Isi Etebo always understood the assignment.

Her unique blend of colours and combination of accessories saw her hardly miss with her outfits this season.

Isi Etebo/via Instagram

Isi’s style made us anticipate her posts on social media, as we were almost certain it was going to be a hit with the choice of her style. 99 times out of 100, she delivered no less than we expected.

Isi Etebo, take a bow.

Below are some of her best photos of the season.

Isi Etebo has been crowned as the most fashionable Nigerian Wag of the season.

Isi Etebo has been crowned as the most fashionable Nigerian Wag of the season.

Isi Etebo has been crowned as the most fashionable Nigerian Wag of the season.

Isi Etebo has been crowned as the most fashionable Nigerian Wag of the season.

Isi Etebo has been crowned as the most fashionable Nigerian Wag of the season.

Isi Etebo has been crowned as the most fashionable Nigerian Wag of the season.

Isi Etebo has been crowned as the most fashionable Nigerian Wag of the season.

