Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea set condition for Osimhen transfer as Arsenal AGREE personal terms with Calafiori plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Follow Pulse Sports for all the latest transfer news from the big leagues across Europe and beyond.
- 2:00 PM: CHELSEA REPORTEDLY WILLING TO OFFER LUKAKU PLUS PLAYER AND CASH FOR VICTOR OSIMHEN
- We hear that Chelsea are willing to offer Romelu Lukaku and Cesare Casadei to Napoli to help lower the price of Victor Osimhen, according to TEAMTalk.
- The Super Eagles striker is expected to leave the club this summer but Napoli have not received a great amount of interest in his services due to his high release clause.
🚨 LATEST BREAKING TRANSFER NEWS UPDATES FOR 7/07/2024
- 5:30 PM: 🚨 BREAKING! CHELSEA REPORTEDLY AGREE DEAL FOR RENATO VEIGA
- We understand that Chelsea and FC Basel have reached an agreement for the transfer for Portuguese defender Renato Veiga, as per Fabrizio Romano. #ChelseaTransferNews
- The 2003 born left footed versatile defender/midfielder is now set to leave Basel training camp to join Chelsea imminently, in a deal worth €14/15m, after personal terms agreed.👍 #ChelseaTransferNewsToday #TransferNewsLive
- 12:00 PM: JUVENTUS LOOKING TO OFFLOAD CHIESA IN BARGAIN DEAL
- According to reports in Italy, Juventus are prepared to sell Federico Chiesa who's currently not part of Thiago Motta's plans, as confirmed yesterday.
- Motta replaced Allegri as the new Biaconeri coach and has reportedly, made it clear he has no plans for the Azzurri winger. Juventus will reportedly consider a price tag of around €25m with add-ons included for Chiesa as his current deal expires in June 2025, not being extended. #LatestTransferNewsLive #TransferNewsLiveToday
- 11:30 AM: ARSENAL MOVE AHEAD OF CHELSEA IN THE RACE FOR BOLOGNA'S CALAFIORI
- We hear that Riccardo Calafiori has already given the green light to a potential move to Arsenal. #ArsenalLatestTransferNewsToday
- Fabrizio Romano reports that the Gunners have moved ahead of Chelsea in the race to secure his signature, having made direct contact with Bologna. Talks between clubs have started, with Chelsea yet to launch a bid. #LatestTransferNewsLive
- 11:00 AM: OFFICIAL! 🚨LIVERPOOL UNVEIL NEW COACH AS POST-KLOPP ERA BEGINS
- Liverpool have formally unveiled their new coach Arne Slot following Jurgen Klopp's departure from the club at the end of the 2023/24 season. Slot is also expected to attend his first press-conference as the new Liverpool manager today. #LiverpoolTransfers #LatestTransferNewsToday #TransferNewsLive
- 10: 00 AM: 🚨OFFICIAL! LILLE CONFIRM MBAPPE SIGNING
- Lille have officially confirmed the signing of Ethan Mbappe on a free transfer from PSG. "LOSC is pleased to announce the signing of the first professional contract of Ethan Mbappé (17 years old) with the Mastiffs. The French midfielder today signed a 3-season commitment with the Lille club." - an official club statement read on Thursday.
🚨LATEST BREAKING TRANSFER NEWS UPDATES FOR 5/07/2024
- 4:30 PM: 🚨BREAKING!! JOAO PAULINHA TO BAYERN MUNICH IS REPORTEDLY A DONE DEAL
- We understand that Bayern Munich and Fulham have once again reached an agreement for the transfer of Portuguese midfielder Joao Paulinha.
- The deal was approved on fee around €50m plus €5m add-ons, as per Fabrizio Romano. Paulinha will sign contract until 2028 at Bayern, with a medical now imminent. #BayernTransfers #LatestTransferNewsLive #TransferNewsLiveToday
- 2:30 PM: ATALANTA CLOSE IN ON ZANIOLO DEAL
- Ex-Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo is set for a return to Italy as Atalanta and Galatasaray have reportedly reached an agreement for a transfer this summer.
- The deal is not 100% done yet, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, reports that there are tiny details left to clarify. #LatestTransferNews #SerieATransfers
- 2:10 PM: FULHAM STAR EDGES CLOSER TO DREAM MOVE TO BAYERN
- According to Sky Germany, Bayern Munich have made a breakthrough in talks to sign João Palhinha, agreement on the verge of being completed with Fulham.
- The Portuguese footballer nearly joined the Bavarian side last window but a delay in paperwork saw the fall through. However, Paulinho since handed a transfer request with the Portuguese midfielder keen on only Bayern. DEAL CLOSE! #BayernTransferNews #TransferNewsLive #LatestTransferNewsToday
- 2:00 PM: MBAPPE COMPLETES LILLE MEDICAL WITH ANNOUNCEMENT IMMINENT
- In France, we hear that Lille are on the verge of completing a deal for Ethan Mbappé from PSG.
- Ethan has reportedly completed his medical and will sign a long-term deal with the club on a free transfer. #TransferNews #LatestTransferNewsLiveToday
- 9:30 AM: SEVILLA REPORTEDLY AGREE LOAN DEAL FOR ARSENAL MIDFIELDER
- We understand Sevilla are set to sign Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga on a season-long loan, as per TEAMTalk. The 24-year-old Belgian midfielder could now be set for another loan stint having worn the colours of Luton Town last season. #LatestTransferNewsLive #SevillaTransferNewsLive
- 9:15 AM: 🚨OFFICIAL! MARSEILLE CONFIRM ISMAEL KONE SIGNING
- DONE DEAL! Marseille have confirmed the signing of Ismaël Koné for a fee of €17.5M. "Olympique de Marseille are pleased to announce the signing of Ismaël Koné from Watford. The 22-year-old midfielder has joined the club after successfully passing his medical." - a club statement read on Wednesday. #LatestTransferNewsLive #MarseilleTransferNewsLive
- 9:10 AM: PIOLI AGREES DEAL TO BECOME NEW AL-ITTIHAD MANAGER
- According to reports, Stefano Pioli has signed a three-year deal as new Al Ittihad manager after his stint at AC Milan. #LatestTransferNewsLive
9:00 AM: 🚨LATEST BREAKING TRANSFER NEWS UPDATES FOR 3/07/2024
- 4:20 PM: 🚨Sky Germany's Florian Plettenberg with an update on what NEEDS to happen for Matthijs de Ligt to join Manchester United this summer
- 4:08 PM: OFFICIAL! IBRAHIMOVIC EXTENDS BAYERN CONTRACT
- Bayern Munich have confirmed Arijon Ibrahimovic has extended his contract until 2027. #LatestTransferNewsLive #BayernTransferNewsLive
- 4:00 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL! WOLVES ANNOUNCE SIGNING OF JORGEN STRAND LARSEN
- 3:40 PM: DE LIGT KEEN ON MANCHESTER UNITED TRANSFER AS NEGOTIATION CONTINUES
- Over in Germany, we hear that Matthijs de Ligt is exploring the possibility of leaving Bayern Munich for Manchester United this summer amid talks between both clubs.
- According to Fabrizio Romano, De Ligt's agent Rafaela Pimenta is only negotiating with the Premier League giants which is now a priority for the Dutch centre-back. #LatestTransferNewsLive #ManchesterUnitedTransferNews #LatestManUnitedTransferNewsToday
- 3:28 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL! CHELSEA CONFIRM SIGNING OF DEWSBURY-HALL
- Chelsea have now confirmed the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on a £30m deal from Leicester City - Contract until June 2030. "Our latest summer signing: Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall!" - a club statement read on Tuesday. #LatestTransferNewsLive #ChelseaDoneDeal #ChelseaTransferNews #ChelseaTransferNewsToday
- 11:30 AM: CALAFIORI WILL ONLY LEAVE FOR THE RIGHT PRICE - BOLOGNA PRESIDENT
- Riccardo Calafiori continues to be targeted by Premier League clubs including Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur.
- However, Bologna president has insisted that the 22-year-old highly-rated Italian centre back will only be sold for the right price this summer. "I can confirm that we will consider proposals for Riccardo Calafiori. It'd be fantastic to keep him but we have to be realistic. In case of good proposal, we will discuss about that; and we anticipate clubs from abroad to move," Sartori was quoted to have said as per Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLiveToday #LatestTransferNews
- 11:00 AM: 🚨OFFICIAL! TOTTENHAM ANNOUNCE SIGNING OF ARCHIE GRAY
- Tottenham Hotspur have officially announced the signing of midfielder Archie Gray from Leeds United. Gray will wear the jersey no.14 for Spurs. "We are delighted to announce the signing of Archie Gray from Leeds United. Welcome to Tottenham Hotspur, Archie," a club statement on Tuesday read. #TransferNews #TottenhamDoneDeal
- 10:00 AM:🚨BREAKING!! SAVIO REPORTEDLY SIGNS FOR MANCHESTER CITY
- Manchester City have reportedly signed all documents to bring Sávio back to the club after the Copa América.
- Fabrizio Romano reports that the deal is now all completed with the Brazilian winger signing from Troyes after excellent loan spell at Girona. #ManCityTransfers #TransferNewsLiveToday #LatestTransferNews
- 9:50 AM: ARCHIE GRAY COMPLETES TOTTENHAM MEDICAL
- Archie Gray has completed his medical and signed 6-year contract to join Tottenham Hotspur from Leeds, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. The deal for midfielder effectively £25m and includes Joe Rodon. . #TransferNewsTodayLive #LatestTransferNewsTodayLive
- 9:40 AM: JOSHUA ZIRKZEE EXPECTED TO LEAVE BOLOGNA THIS SUMMER AMID MAN UNITED INTEREST
- Joshua Zirkzee is still expected to leave Bologna this summer amid interest from the Premier League. This is according to Bologna director Sartori who suggested that his release clause is expected to be activated ths summer. “Joshua Zirkzee has release clause into his contract and I believe he’s 99% gonna leave the club." Satori was quoted to have said.
- Manchester United have reportedly shown interest in signing the Dutch forward as has AC Milan. #TransferNewsTodayLive #LatestTransferNewsTodayLive
- 9:30 AM: JUVENTUS CLOSING ON THURAM DEAL AFTER PERSONAL TERMS AGREED
- Juventus are reportedly closing in on deal to sign Khephren Thuram. #JuventusTransferNewsToday
- OGC Nice have received final bid worth €20m fixed fee, as per Fabrizio Romano. We understand the total potential package is worth €24/25m, after personal terms have already been agreed, #TransferNewsTodayLive
- 9:02 AM: 🚨OFFICIAL!! CHELSEA CONFIRM SIGNING OF MARC GUIU
- Chelsea have officially confirmed the signing of 18-year-old Spanish striker Marc Guiu from Barcelona. Guiu has signed a fve-year deal with the Premier League club. #LatestTransferNewsLive #ChelseaDoneDeal #ChelseaTransferNews #ChelseaTransferNewsToday
- 9:00 AM: 🚨LATEST BREAKING TRANSFER NEWS UPDATES FOR 2/07/2024
- 7:00 PM: NOTTINGHAM FOREST AGREE DEAL FOR ELLIOT ANDERSON
- Elliot Anderson has reportedly completed his medical ahead of an imminent transfer to Newcastle.
- The deal in place is for a £35m fee from Newcastle, as the Magpies needed to sell for Financial Fair Play. Anderson will sign long term deal at Nottingham Forest after medical completed today, as per Fabrizio Romano. #LatestTransferNewsLive
- 2:40 PM: BARCELONA CONFIRM MARCOS ALONSO EXIT
- Barcelona have confirmed former Chelsea star Marcos Alonso has departed the club this summer. #BarcelonaTransferNews
- 2:20 PM: 🚨BREAKING! CHELSEA REACH AGREEMENT WITH LEICESTER FOR KIERNAN DEWSBURY-HALL
- We hear that Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is now set to join Chelsea after Leicester City's attempted swap deal with Brighton fell through days ago. #ChelseaLatestTransferNewsLive #ChelseaDoneDeal #ChelseaTransferNews
- According to Fabrizio Romano, the player is now set for his medical today ahead of contract signing. The deal would be valid until June 2030 with Chelsea to pay fee around £30m to Leicester City. #LatestTransferNewsLive #ChelseaDoneDeal #ChelseaTransfers
- 1:30 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL! JUVENTUS ANNOUNCE SIGNING OF DOUGLAS LUIZ
- Juventus have today confirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa. . #LatestTransferNewsLive
- "It’s official - Douglas Luiz is a Juventus player! The Brazil international has signed a 5-year contract until 30 June, 2029 with the Bianconeri," a club statement read. #JuveDoneDeal #JuventusTransfers
- 12:00 PM: 🚨LATEST TRANSFER NEWS UPDATES FOR 30/6/2024
- 7:00 PM: MANCHESTER UNITED OPEN TALKS FOR DE LIGT AS TEN HAG EYES SENSATIONAL REUNION
- Matthijs de Ligt to Manchester United is a huge possibility, as per Fabrizio Romano. #LatestTransferNewsLive
- Manchester United have reportedly made contact with representatives of the Dutch centre-back as he’s one of the options being considered as as well as Everton's Branthwaite. De Ligt is said to be open to joining United even with no UCL football. #ManchesterUnitedLatestTransferNewsLive #ManchesterUnitedTransferNews
- 10:05 AM: 🚨OFFICIAL! CHELSEA ANNOUNCE SIGNING OF OMARI KELLYMAN FROM ASTON VILLA
- We begin in England, where Chelsea have officially confirmed the signing of 18-year-old midfielder Omari Kellyman from Aston Villa. #LatestTransferNewsLive #ChelseaLatestTransferNewsLive #ChelseaDoneDeal #ChelseaTransferNews
- Omari Kellyman: “It’s fantastic to be standing here as a Chelsea player. It’s a massive club with amazing history, so it’s great to join. It’s a dream come true”. #ChelseaDoneDeal #ChelseaTransferNews
- 8:00 AM: 🚨LATEST BREAKING TRANFER NEWS UPDATES FOR 29/06/2024
- 9:41 PM: 🚨BREAKING: WOLVES AGREE DEAL FOR CELTA VIGO STAR
- 8:30 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL! ATALANTA CONFIRM BEN GODFREY SIGNING
- Atalanta have officially confirmed the signing of Everton defender Ben Godfrey in a deal reportedly worth up to €10m. #LatestTransferNewsLive
- 8:10 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL! HAKIM ZIYECH COMPLETES PERMANENT SWITCH TO GALATASARAY
- Galatasaray have confirmed the signing of Hakim Ziyech on a permanent deal from Chelsea. #LatestTransferNewsLive
- 8:00 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL! ASTON VILLA ANNOUNCE SIGNING OF IAN MAATSEN FROM CHELSEA
- 12:30 PM: 🚨DEWSBURY-HALL TO BRIGHTON DEAL ON THE VERGE OF COLLAPSE AMID CHELSEA INTEREST
- Drama in the Premier League as swap deal between Leicester City and Brighton for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is reportedly set to collapse, as per Fabrizio Romano.
- Despite medical booked, the deal is currently off after Chelsea called to inquire yesterday evening. #TransferNewsLiveToday #ChelseaTransferNewsLiveToday #ChelseaTransfers
- 12:00 PM: JUVENTUS REPORTEDLY KEEN ON ADEMOLA LOOKMAN
- Super Eagles of Nigeria star Ademola Lookman is reportedly a target for Juventus, as per Daily Mail. The Atalanta forward enjoyed an impressive campaign in the 2023/24 season and is now a key target for the Old Lady.
- 10:00 AM: MANCHESTER CITY REPORTEDLY SEEK RODRI'S BACK UP AMID EUROS
- Man City are understood to be on the search for a suitable deputy for midfielder Rodri at the Euros. This is according to ex-City defender Danny Mills who told BetVictor: “Manchester City will be looking for an adequate deputy for Rodri. That's very, very difficult to find. He's so good.
“Whoever that player is, he’s not going to play that often. It might be five or 10 games. It would be nice if they could find a player similar to Ilkay Gundogan – he's exceptional.
“City really need a new left-back too, a player who can attack in the same way Kyle Walker does on the right. That would be a position that City are really looking at.
“There's an opportunity out there for one of the left-backs at the tournament to impress, as Josko Gvardiol did at the last World Cup.
“But who can they get in? The problem is that a lot of the top players are already at top clubs. Do players want to leave a top club to even go to City if they’re settled and happy?” #TransferNewsLiveToday
- 9:50 AM: MONACO REACH VERBAL AGREEMENT FOR EURO TOP SCORER
- AS Monaco have reportedly reached verbal agreement on personal terms with Georgia striker Georges Mikautadze. #TransferNewsLiveToday
- Fabrizio Romano reports that Monaco have also sent a proposal to Metz in order to agree on the feefor the Euro 2024 current top scorer and get the deal done before end of the tournament.#TransferNewsLiveToday
- 8:00 AM: 🚨BREAKING: DOUGLAS LUIZ PASSES JUVENTUS MEDICAL
- Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz has completed his medical as new Juventus player, as per Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLiveToday
- The 26-year-old will join the Serie A club this summer from Aston Villa in a player swap plus cash transfer. #TransferNewsLiveToday #JuveTransfers #TransferNews
- 5:50 AM: 🚨BREAKING: MARC GUIU COMPLETES CHELSEA MEDICAL WITH ANNOUNCEMENT IMMINENT
- We begin in England where there’s been a breaking news as Marc Guiu has reportedly completed his medical as new Chelsea player. #TransferNewsLiveToday
- The 18-year-old striker will soon be officially announced as the Blues new signing after the London-based side triggered his €6m release clause at Barcelona. #TransferNews #ChelseaTransferNewsLiveToday
- 5:43 AM: 🚨 LATEST TRANSFER NEWS UPDATES FOR 28/06/2024
- 9:20 PM: 🚨BREAKING: CHELSEA TARGET AGREES BRIGHTON MOVE IN SWAP DEAL
- Wait a minute. Minutes after Pulse Sports reported that Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall could re-unite with Enzo Maresca at Chelsea this summer, the Leicester midfielder looks to be heading for Brighton instead. #TransferNewsLiveToday
- Fabrizio Romano just dropped an exclusive bombshell that Brighton and Leicester City have AGREED on swap deal that will see Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall move to the Amex and Jakub Moder to the King Power - Medical already booked for both players, we understand.
- Recall that Chelsea showed interest as usual but never made a bid. . #TransferNewsLiveToday
- 8:50 PM: PSG REPORTEDLY POISED TO MAKE BID FOR MARCUS RASHFORD
- We understand that Paris Saint-Germain will consider making a lucrative bid for Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford this summer. #TransferNewsLiveToday
- The Ligue 1 champions could step up their interest if they receive encouragement that Rashford is open to the move as they look to replace Kylian Mbappe who already departed the club for Real Madrid. # ManchesterUnitedTransferNewsLiveToday
- 8:45 PM: CHELSEA MAKE ENQUIRY FOR LEICESTER CITY STAR AS MARESCA EYES SENSATIONAL REUNION
- Over in the Premier League, Chelsea are not letting down with their ideas... sorry...admiration....sorry....we meant "appreciation" of players in the transfer window. #ChelseaTransferNewsLiveToday
- Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the Blues have asked for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as an opportunity in case Leicester City are forced to sell due to FFP, adding that initial contacts have already taken place. #TransferNewsLiveToday #ChelseaTransferNews
- 8:35 PM: 🚨OFFICIAL: SANTI CAZORLA EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH SEGUNDA CLUB
- Santi Cazorla has extended his contract with Real Oviedo.
- The 39-year-old former Arsenal star has signed a 1-year extension. Cazorla is on minimum wage in La Liga 2 and donates 10% of his shirt sales to the academy. #TransferNewsLiveToday
- 7:45 PM: STANISIC EXTENDS BAYERN CONTRACT UNTIL 2029
- Croatian centre-back JosipStanisichas extended his contract with Bayern Munich until 2029.
- 7:05 PM: WOLVES AGREE FEE WITH CELTA VIGO FOR NORWEGIAN FORWARD
- Wolves have reportedly reached an agreement to sign Jørgen Strand Larsen from Spanish side Celta Vigo!
- We hear the fee is reportedly €30m, with the Premier League looking to agree personal terms with the Norwegian winger. #TransferNewsLiveToday
- 7:00 PM: MARSEILLE REPORTEDLY KEEN ON MASON GREENWOOD
- According to reports, Mason Greenwood is currently a target for Ligue 1 giants Marseille. #TransferNewsLiveToday
- Manchester United are reportedly looking to sell the England international this summer despite his impressive campaign on loan at Getafe. United currently value Greenwood at around €40 million, as per reports. # ManchesterUnitedTransferNewsLiveToday
- 6:50 PM: ATALANTA CLOSING ON DEAL FOR EVERTON STAR
- Over in the Serie A, we hear that Ben Godfrey is closing on becoming a new Atalanta player. #TransferNewsLiveToday
- The Europa League champions have sent in a new bid above €10m package to Everton after agreeing personal terms with the 26-year-old centre back. #EvertonTransferNews
- 6:40 PM: LYON SET TO SIGN MOUSA NIAKHATE FROM NOTTINGHAM FOREST
- 6:30 PM: MOISE KEAN TO FIORENTINA IS REPORTEDLY A DONE DEAL
- Juventus striker Moise Kean has reportedly agreed terms to join Fiorentina. #TransferNewsLiveToday
- Fabrizio Romano reports that the Italina striker will sign for €13m fixed fee up to €15m package - the add-ons could bring the package up to €18m for Juventus. #TransferNewsLiveToday
- 9:45 AM: LAUTARO MARTINEZ TO SNUB SAUDI FOR INTER STAY - AGENT CLAIMS
- Lautaro Martinez is closing in signing a new deal with Inter. The Argentine striker decided to snub lucrative offers to the Saudi Pro League and commit his future to the Nerazzurri. #TransferNewsLiveToday
- "There's no chance for a move to Saudi Pro League as we've agreed on new deal with Inter". "The agreement is done, he's the captain and this is key for him", Martinez's agent told Win Win. #InterTransferNews
- 9:40 AM: 🚨DOUGLAS LUIZ TO UNDERGO JUVE MEDICAL TODAY
- Several reports indicate that Douglas Luiz is set to undergo his medical today in order to complete his transfer to Juventus from Aston Villa. The Brazilian midfielder will undergo medicals in Brazil's camp in USA at the ongoing Copa America and then sign with the Serie A club until June 2029. #TransferNewsLiveToday
- The deal will reportedly include Samuel ling Jr and Enzo Barrenechea make the switch from Juve to Aston Villa, while the Italian club will pay a €25M compensation fee. #JuveTransfers #TransferNews
- The former Chelsea and Arsenal star has played a key role at Craven Cottage since his arrival last year.
He signed a 12-month deal at the start of last season and has been a revelation under coach Silva.
- 7:43 AM: FULHAM SET TO REWARD WILLIAN WITH CONTRACT EXTENSION
- Willian has been offered another one year deal by Fulham after impressing last season, according to The Sun.
The 35-year old Brazilian winger is out of contract but boss Marco Silva wants the veteran Brazilian to stay on as the club establishes itself back in the PL. #TransferNewsLiveToday #FulhamTransfers
- 7:40 AM: RAPHAEL VARANE TARGETED BY SERIE A CLUB
- Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Raphael Varane is reportedly a ‘dream target’ for newly-promoted Serie A side Como F.C.
- Fabrizio Romano reports that Como manager Cesc Fabregas wants to bring the French defender to the Serie A after his contract with the Premier League giants expired. #TransferNewsLiveToday
- However, there are several clubs interested in Europe and abroad with the 31-year-old French centre back set to decide his future soon. #TransferNews
- 7:27 AM: Antonio Conte on Kvicha Kvaratskhelia’s future: “There are NO doubts. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stays here and he will play for Napoli”.“There are no doubts, it’s all clear. Kvara will stay here with us”. #TransferNewsLiveToday
- 7:25 AM: KVARATSKHELIA TO DECIDE NAPOLI FUTURE AFTER EUROS AS CONTE DECLARES PSG TARGET ‘UNTOUCHABLE’
- Still in the Serie A, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia has opened up on his future at Napoli following Georgia’s 2-0 shock win against Portugal in their final Group F game at EURO 2024. #TransferNewsLiveToday
- After picking up the Man of The Match award at the Veltins-Arena on Wednesday night, Kvaratskhelia said: “I respect Conte, he’s one of the best managers. I respect also Napoli, I love Napoli. I will decide my future after the Euros. Now I’m focused on the game vs Spain”. #NapoliTransferNews
- 7:20 AM: Antonio Conte on Victor Osimhen: “I’m aware of his situation, I know there’s an agreement with the club so it’s a different case compared to others”.“There’s a pact between Victor and Napoli on his future and I accepted that”.#TransferNewsLiveToday
- 7:16 AM: CONTE EXPECTS OSIMHEN TO LEAVE NAPOLI THIS SUMMER
- Napoli’s new head coach Antonio Conte says he’s aware Victor Osimhen and the club have a binding agreement that will allow the Super Eagles star leave the club this summer. #TransferNewsLiveToday
- Osimhen renewed his contract with the Partenopei in December to become the club’s highest paid player - the contract also included a release clause said to be around €120 million, amid reported interest from the Premier League as well as Ligue 1.#TransferNewsLive #OsimhenTransferNewsLive #NapoliTransfers
- 7:02 AM: 🚨EVERTON WANT WILDFRED NDIDI, SOURCES TOLD
- We begin in the Premier League were we hear that Everton are seriously interested in the services of Super Eagles and Leicester City star Wilfred Ndidi. #TransferNewsLiveToday
- Everton are understood to be in hot pursuit Ndidi, as per an exclusive from Football Insider.
According to reports, talks are already advancing between the player and club, and the Merseysiders hope to complete a deal by next week, ensuring that he’s part of the squad ahead of pre-season. #EvertonTransferNewsLive #Transfers
- 7:00 AM: 🚨LATEST TRANSFER NEWS UPDATES FOR 27/06/2024
- A cold morning on our side but here’s all the breaking transfer stories we have for you today!
- 9:00 PM: 🚨MICHAEL OLISE SET FOR BAYERN MEDICAL THIS WEEK
- Over in the Premier League now, we hear that Michael Olise will undergo a medical this week ahead of completing his move to Bayern Munich from Crystal Palace, that’s according to Sky Germany. #TransferNewsLiveToday
- 7:50 PM: WILLIAN JOSE CLOSING IN ON TRANSFER TO SPARTAK MOSCOW
- Former Wolves striker Willian Jose is reportedly close to completing a transfer to Spartak Moscow from Real Betis.
- Fabrizio Romano reports that Betis will receive around €3m total package add-ons included and saving an important salary. #TransferNewsLiveToday
- 5:30 PM: 🥌BREAKING: INTER REPORTEDLY AGREE DEAL FOR GENOA GOALKEEPER🤝
- Elsewhere in the Serie A, Inter and Genoa have reportedly reached an agreement for the transfer of goalkeeper Josep Martínez in a deal worth around €15m add-ons included. #TransferNewsLiveToday #InterTransferNews
- 5:26 PM: 🥌BREAKING: BORUSSIA DORTMUND AGREE TERMS FOR GUIRASSY TRANSFER🤝
- Fabrizio Romano is now reporting that Serhou Guirassy to Borussia Dortmund is a done deal. #TransferNewsLiveToday
- Borussia Dortmund will pay the release clause around €17.5m to Stuttgart after agreeing personal terms with the Guinean striker. #BVBTransferNewsLiveToday
- 12:56 PM: IAN MAATSEN TO OFFICIALLY PUT PEN TO PAPER TODAY AFTER JOINING ASTON VILLA FROM CHELSEA ON 6-YEAR DEAL
- 12:50 PM: CHELSEA REPORTEDLY LOOKING TO SIGN ALEXANDER ISAK FOR BRITISH RECORD FEE
- Chelsea have enquired Newcastle striker Alexander Isak - but would face having to break the club-record £115m fee they paid for Moises Caicedo, Daily Mail exclusively reports. #ChelseaTransferNewsLiveToday #TransferNewsLiveToday
- According to the report, conversations have taken place between the clubs and the Blues have indicated a want to sign the Sweden international, but would need to shatter the British transfer record fee they paid to sign Caicedo last year. #TransferNewsLiveToday #ChelseaTransferNews
- 11:50 AM: ROBERTO DE ZERBI SET FOR OFFICIAL UNVEILING AS NEW MARSEILLE COACH
- Former Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi has touched down Marseille ahead of his official announcement as new Marseille manager.
- The Ligue 1 side released a statement on Monday evening that ended any remaining doubts. #TransferNewsLiveToday“Olympique de Marseille has announced that it has reached an agreement in principle with Roberto De Zerbi.“The club is currently working with all parties involved to formalize the arrival of the Italian coach and his staff on the OM bench, and to prepare for his arrival in Marseille in the coming days.” De Zerbi is expected to sign a three-year contract, having decided to leave Brighton and Hove Albion over a disagreement in transfer strategy.It had been reported Brighton were looking for a €6m fee to remunerate them for losing the coach, but that could be negotiated down.
- 11:00 AM: PSG INSIST ON LOAN DEAL FOR XAVI SIMONS
- Paris Saint-Germain insist on their plan for Xavi Simons this summer. The Ligue 1 giants have no intention to sell him this summer, only loan, according to Fabrizio Romano. #TransferNewsLiveUpdates
- Simons is reportedly a target for Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, who want to sign him on a permanent deal.
- 9:30 AM: EBERECHI EZE ATTRACTS INTEREST FROM TOTTENHAM
- Tottenham are reportedly interested in Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze and could look to activate his release clause in his contract, as per Talk SPORT. #TransferNewsLiveUpdates
- Palace could now risk losing two of their superstars following Michael Olise’s imminent transfer to Bayern Munich. Like Olise, it is believed Eze has a release clause of around £60m in his contract, which Spurs will look at activating once they have moved players off their wage bill. #TransferNewsLiveUpdates
- 9:00 AM: EVERTON AGREE DEAL WITH MARSEILLE FOR SENEGAL STAR
- Ilman Ndiaye is set to sign for Everton in a deal worth €18.5m plus €1.5m add-ons. Olympique Marseille accepted terms and contracts are set to be signed. Ndiaye has agreed on five year deal at Goodison Park, as per Sky Sports. #TransferNewsLiveUpdates
- 8:00 AM: AC MILAN OPEN TALKS FOR ROMELU LUKAKU
- AC Milan have reportedly opened talks to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea, according to Sky Italy. Chelsea are willing to listen to offers for the Belgian striker who is currently away at the EURO 2024 with the Blues willing to permanently offload the former Inter star. #TransferNewsLiveUpdates #ChelseaTransferNewsLiveToday
- 7:00 AM: FIORENTINA OPEN TALKS FOR MOISE KEAN
- Fiorentina have reportedly opened talks for Moise Kean as he’s among top targets for new striker. The Juventus sriker is said to be keen on the move as well, with both clubs looking to agree on a fee. #TransferNewsLiveUpdates
- 7:30 PM: MARY EARPS SET TO LEAVE MANCHESTER UNITED FOR PSG
- Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps will consider an attractive offer from Paris Saint-Germain and is set to leave the club at the end of the season, The Athletic reports.
Earps is out of contract at United at the end of this month and the WSL side have offered the 31-year-old improved terms in a bid to keep her.
However, finances are not a priority for the England international, who wants to compete for trophies at this stage in her career. United believe theirs is a strong offer but still expect Earps to leave at the end of this month. #ManchesterUnitedTransferNews #WSLTransferNews
- 7.00 PM: 🥌BREAKING! CHELSEA FINALLY AGREE DEAL TO COMPLETE MARC GUIU SIGNING🤝
- Chelsea have reached an agreement with Barcelona to trigger the release clause for Marc Guiu, reports Fabrizio Romano. The 18-year-old turned down Barcelona's renewal offer and is now heading to Stamford Bridge. #TransferNewsLiveUpdates #ChelseaTransferNewsLiveUpdates #ChelseaTransferNews
- 5:50 PM: DANIELE DE ROSSI EXTENDS CONTRACT AS ROMA MANAGER
- A club statement read: "The natural symbiosis with this team, his team, continues. Roma Daniele De Rossi signs contract renewal until 2027."
- 5:40 PM: 🥌OFFICIAL! COMO ANNOUNCE SIGNING OF ANDREA BELOTTI ON TWO-YEAR DEAL
- Newly-promoted Serie A club Como FC have officially confirmed the signing of Italian striker Andrea Belotti from A.S Roma. A club statement read: "Como 1907 is thrilled to announce the preliminary signing of Andrea Belotti to become a Como player on July 1st 2024. The striker who was part of the Italian Euro 2020 championship winning team has signed a two year contract. He joins from Fiorentina where he was on loan from Roma."
- 4:50 PM: JOSELU CLOSING IN ON QATAR MOVE
- Real Madrid striker Joselu is closing in on a switch to Qatari club Al Gharafa. Fabrizio Romano reports the Spanish striker will sign a two year deal until June 2026 with an option for further season. Real Madrid will pay €1.5m buy option to Espanyol for Joselu and then sell him to Al Gharafa for same price.
- 4:40 PM: 🥌CHELSEA ADVANCE IN TALKS FOR MARC GUIU
- Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Chelsea are advancing in talks to sign Barcelona's hot prospect Marc Guiu by triggering his €6m release clause. The agreement with Guiu will be on long-term deal after the Blues overtook Bayern in the race for the 18-year-old striker despite positive talks over the weekend.
- 4:39 PM: MANCHESTER UNITED CONSIDER MOVE FOR PSG'S UGARTE
- According to Sky Sports, Manchester United are interested in Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, with the Uruguay international understood to be a key target for the Red Devils. United want to sign a new central midfielder this summer and have made an initial approach to sign Ugarte.
- The 2024 Summer Transfer Window is officially open and some deals have already been completed.🤝
- 🥌Hello and Welcome to Pulse Sports' TRANSFER NEWS LIVE BLOG!