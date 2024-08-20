Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

African players have not only achieved success on the football field but also enjoy the perks of their hardwork, including the luxury of private jets.
African footballers have achieved remarkable career success, enabling them to enjoy luxurious lifestyles, including owning private jets.
PAY ATTENTION: Join the BETTING PROF Telegram channel now
According to Atlantic Ride, here is an updated list of some prominent African football players known for owning private jets:
19:45 - 02.01.2024
FOOTBALL Mohamed Salah outlines AFCON ambitions as he links up with Egypt
Salah has revealed he is happy to be taking part in the tournament and wants to win it at the third time of asking, having missed out on the crown in 2017 and 2021.
1. Samuel Eto'o
The retired Cameroonian striker, renowned for his time at Barcelona and Inter Milan, has been among the highest-paid African footballers. His career success is reflected in his ownership of a private jet.
The former Barcelona striker reportedly owns a Bombardier Challenger 604 estimated to cost between $6 million - $7 million, as per Liberty Jets.
2. Didier Drogba
The Ivorian football legend, best known for his time at Chelsea, is among the most influential and wealthiest African players. His successful career has allowed him to afford a private jet.
Didier Drogba owns a $76 million customized Versace private jet, featuring exotic interior design. He purchased this private jet to celebrate his 45th birthday, highlighting his success and status as one of the wealthiest African football players.
11:50 - 01.01.2024
Victor Osimhen attends Redeem Crossover service for 2024: To join Super Eagles AFCON camp this week
Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen was spotted at the Redeem Crossover service for 2024 ahead of AFCON Camp.
3. Mohammed Salah
Playing for Liverpool, the Egyptian forward is one of the highest-paid African footballers. His contributions to Liverpool's success have enabled him to own a private jet.
He has been with Liverpool since 2017 and has a market value of approximately €55 million. Salah was also named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in 2019.
4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
The Gabonese striker, known for his impressive contributions at Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, and more recently Marseille is also among African footballers who own a private jet, often showcased on social media.
06:15 - 03.01.2024
Super Eagles AFCON Camp: Ahmed Musa leads Boniface, Moses Simon to Abu Dhabi
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa leads Omeruo, Moses Simon, Victor Boniface to AFCON Camp in Abu Dhabi.
His performances have been pivotal in earning him such extravagant assets. He has been seen travelling in his private jet, showcasing his lifestyle and personal choices.
5. Emmanuel Adebayor
The Togolese former footballer, who played for clubs like Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Manchester City, is known for his affluent lifestyle, including owning a private jet.
18:15 - 30.12.2023
Yoruba footballer Emmanuel Adebayor teams up with Zlatan Ibile
'Holiday link up' - Yoruba footballer Emmanuel Adebayor teams up with Zlatan Ibile.
He is known for his luxurious lifestyle, which includes multiple homes in different countries and an impressive collection of vehicles.
6. Sulley Muntari
Former Ghanaian midfielder, who played for clubs such as Milan and Portsmouth, also owns a private jet, highlighting his successful career earnings.
He played as a midfielder and spent most of his career at various clubs, including his last stint back in his country with Hearts of Oak.
7. Asamoah Gyan
The all-time highest goalscorer for Ghana's national team, Gyan, known for his lavish lifestyle, owns a private jet.
16:54 - 02.11.2023
Asamoah Gyan: Court orders Ex-Ghanaian footballer to give his ex-wife 2 houses, a petrol station and 2 cars amid divorce saga
Asamoah Gyan has been ordered by a court to heavily compensate his ex-wife after a DNA test proved him to be the father of her 3 children.
He served as the captain of the Ghana national team and is known for his significant contributions to both club and international football.
8 Alex Iwobi
The Nigerian footballer, playing for Fulham, is reported to own a private jet, reflecting the wealth accumulated over his career.
17:05 - 31.12.2023
Iwobi, Jimenez inspire Fulham to leave hapless Arsenal with sad end to 2023
Fulham handed Arsenal their second defeat in less than a week as the Gunners title aspirations slowly fade away.
Alex Iwobi has a market value of approximately €25.00 million.
9. Wilfred Zaha
Former Crystal Palace forward who now plies his trade with Galatasaray in Turkey is well known for his skilful play.
Zaha reportedly owns a private jet, a symbol of his successful career in the Premier League.
10. Gervinho
Having had stints with Arsenal and other clubs, the former Ivory Coast international reportedly owns a private jet.
The addition of a private jet to his collection of cars is part of his luxurious lifestyle.
06:46 - 03.01.2024
AFCON 2023: Five reasons Super Eagles will miss Ndidi
How the team adapts to the absence of key players like Ndidi and possibly Iheanacho will be crucial to their performance in AFCON 2023.
Through their hard work and talent, these players have not only achieved success on the football field but also enjoy the perks that comes with having a high-income career, including the luxury of private jets.