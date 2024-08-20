Top 10 African footballers who own expensive private jet in 2024

African players have not only achieved success on the football field but also enjoy the perks of their hardwork, including the luxury of private jets.

African footballers have achieved remarkable career success, enabling them to enjoy luxurious lifestyles, including owning private jets.

PAY ATTENTION: Join the BETTING PROF Telegram channel now

According to Atlantic Ride, here is an updated list of some prominent African football players known for owning private jets:

FOOTBALL FOOTBALL Mohamed Salah outlines AFCON ambitions as he links up with Egypt Salah has revealed he is happy to be taking part in the tournament and wants to win it at the third time of asking, having missed out on the crown in 2017 and 2021.

1. Samuel Eto'o

The retired Cameroonian striker, renowned for his time at Barcelona and Inter Milan, has been among the highest-paid African footballers. His career success is reflected in his ownership of a private jet.

Samuel Eto'o expensive private jet

The former Barcelona striker reportedly owns a Bombardier Challenger 604 estimated to cost between $6 million - $7 million, as per Liberty Jets.

2. Didier Drogba

The Ivorian football legend, best known for his time at Chelsea, is among the most influential and wealthiest African players. His successful career has allowed him to afford a private jet.

Didier Drogba private jet

Didier Drogba owns a $76 million customized Versace private jet, featuring exotic interior design. He purchased this private jet to celebrate his 45th birthday, highlighting his success and status as one of the wealthiest African football players.

3. Mohammed Salah

Playing for Liverpool, the Egyptian forward is one of the highest-paid African footballers. His contributions to Liverpool's success have enabled him to own a private jet.

Salah's expensive private jet Salah's expensive private jet

He has been with Liverpool since 2017 and has a market value of approximately €55 million. Salah was also named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in 2019.

4. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The Gabonese striker, known for his impressive contributions at Arsenal, Borussia Dortmund, and more recently Marseille is also among African footballers who own a private jet, often showcased on social media.

His performances have been pivotal in earning him such extravagant assets. He has been seen travelling in his private jet, showcasing his lifestyle and personal choices.

5. Emmanuel Adebayor

The Togolese former footballer, who played for clubs like Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Manchester City, is known for his affluent lifestyle, including owning a private jet.

He is known for his luxurious lifestyle, which includes multiple homes in different countries and an impressive collection of vehicles.

6. Sulley Muntari

Former Ghanaian midfielder, who played for clubs such as Milan and Portsmouth, also owns a private jet, highlighting his successful career earnings.

He played as a midfielder and spent most of his career at various clubs, including his last stint back in his country with Hearts of Oak.

7. Asamoah Gyan

The all-time highest goalscorer for Ghana's national team, Gyan, known for his lavish lifestyle, owns a private jet.

He served as the captain of the Ghana national team and is known for his significant contributions to both club and international football.

8 Alex Iwobi

The Nigerian footballer, playing for Fulham, is reported to own a private jet, reflecting the wealth accumulated over his career.

Alex Iwobi has a market value of approximately €25.00 million.

9. Wilfred Zaha

Former Crystal Palace forward who now plies his trade with Galatasaray in Turkey is well known for his skilful play.

Zaha reportedly owns a private jet, a symbol of his successful career in the Premier League.

10. Gervinho

Having had stints with Arsenal and other clubs, the former Ivory Coast international reportedly owns a private jet.

The addition of a private jet to his collection of cars is part of his luxurious lifestyle.

FOOTBALL AFCON 2023: Five reasons Super Eagles will miss Ndidi How the team adapts to the absence of key players like Ndidi and possibly Iheanacho will be crucial to their performance in AFCON 2023.

Through their hard work and talent, these players have not only achieved success on the football field but also enjoy the perks that comes with having a high-income career, including the luxury of private jets.