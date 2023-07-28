Super Falcons: What Nigeria need to qualify for FIFA Women’s World Cup Round of 16

The Super Falcons are on the verge of reaching the second round of the FIFA Women’s World Cup just for the third time, but they still need to get it done.

Going into the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, not many people gave Nigeria’s Super Falcons a chance to qualify for the round of 16 because of a few reasons.

Of all the African countries that qualified for the competition, the nine-time African champions had the most difficult group on paper.

Super Falcons defying the odds

The Super Falcons were paired against Olympic Champions Canada, co-hosts Australia and debutants the Republic of Ireland.

It was not just the difficult group alone. Nigeria also had far from ideal preparation after coach Randy Waldrum clashed with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) over poor planning and unpaid wages.

Considering these two factors, the Super Falcons were not expected to make a mark at the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria Super Falcons

However, in the midst of this chaos, the nine-time African champions have defied expectations and are on the verge of qualifying for the round of 16 just for the third time in their history.

FOOTBALL Super Falcons: Arsenal Legend Ian Wright drags NFF over unpaid salaries Arsenal legend Ian Wright has called on the Nigerian Football Federation to pay the Super Falcons what they are owed after their stunning victory over Australia.

Nigeria started their campaign with a 0-0 draw against Canada before upsetting the odds with a stunning 3-2 win over Australia.

The win over Australia has now turned Nigeria’s fortunes, with the team in pole position to qualify for the second round.

What the Super Falcons need to qualify for the FIFA Women's World Cup round of 16

However, there is still work to be done as Nigeria could still miss out on qualification. Pulse Sports takes a look at what the Super Falcons need to qualify for the round of 16.

Before we go fully into it, here are the tiebreakers when two or more teams are tied on the same number of points.

Goal Difference

Goals scored

Head-to-Head

Fair Play.

Now that we know the tiebreaker criteria, what’s the situation in Nigeria’s group

The Super Falcons sit joint top of Group B with Canada. Both teams have four points with a +1 goal difference, but Nigeria are top as they have scored more goals.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria recorded a monster 3-2 victory against the Matildas of Australia in their second group game of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Australia sit behind Nigeria and Canada with three points and a zero goal difference while Ireland have no point from two matches and a -2 goal difference.

Having established the current state of Group B, Nigeria’s job is pretty easy. All the Super Falcons need to secure qualification is to avoid defeat in their final group game against Ireland.

Because Canada and Australia play each other in the other game, the nine-time African champions will qualify for the round of 16 with a draw against the eliminated Irish.

window.setTimeout(function () { let scriptCss = document.createElement('link'); scriptCss.href = 'https://www.pulsesports.ng/css/sport-widgets.css?v=1668785443'; scriptCss.rel = 'stylesheet'; scriptCss.type = 'text/css'; document.body.appendChild(scriptCss); let scriptTag = document.createElement('script'); scriptTag.src = 'https://widgets.sportal365.com/loader.bundle.min.js'; scriptTag.defer = true; scriptTag.onload = function () { let widgetLoaderConfig = { CDN_URL: 'https://widgets.sportal365.com', ODD_CLIENT: 'default', APP_LINK: 'desktop', API_URL: 'https://africa.football.api.sportal365.com/', API_KEY: '2f852b4de2f3a5cf3188e74b33087bb4:2c18422f8e826a7d11aeed52edb2449e', LANG: 'en', REQUEST_INTERVAL: 30, ENABLE_BET_SLIP: false, AUTHOR: false, THEME: "light", TOURNAMENT_ORDER: "pulse_nigeria", LINK_OPTIONS_V2: { 'player' : { 'url': '/football/player/{playerId}' }, 'team' : { 'url': '/football/{teamId}' }, 'tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}' }, 'match': { 'url' : '/football/match/{matchId}', 'sort': { 'criteria': 'alphabetically', 'direction': 'asc' } }, 'configuration': { 'newWindow': false }, 'standings_tournament': { 'url': '/football/competition/{tournamentId}/standings' } } }; window.setTimeout(function () { new SMPWidgetsLoader(widgetLoaderConfig); }, 200); }; document.head.appendChild(scriptTag); }, 0);

Nigeria can also secure the top spot with a win and Canada fails to beat Australia. If both Nigeria and Canada win their games, the top spot will come down to goal difference.

What about a loss for the Super Falcons?

Well, the Super Falcons can still qualify even if they lose, but that will depend on the result of Canada vs Australia.

Nigeria will qualify if they lose and Canada defeat Australia too. The Super Falcons can also qualify if they lose and Australia play a draw against Canada, but it will come down to goals difference.

If Nigeria lose by a two-goal margin and Australia play a draw against Canada, the Super Falcons will be out due to an inferior goal difference.

The Super Falcons in their clash against Australia

If the nine-time African champions lose by a goal margin and the other game ends in a draw, the battle for second place will come down to goals scored.

Having said that, the Super Falcons have fate in their hands as a win or draw will put them in the round of 16, irrespective of what happens in the other game.

Related content