Super Falcons: Nnadozie earns 10 women Nigeria draw against Canada

Nnadozie, the hero, as 10 women Super Falcons Nigeria earn a draw against Olympic champions

The Super Falcons of Nigeria recorded a 0-0 draw against Canada in their opening group game of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup early on Friday, July 21, 2023.

The Super Falcons, playing at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium in Australia, put up a defensive setup to start the game.

Applying caution to the tricky Canadians, the Super Falcons were able to maintain their defensive plan and shut out the Canadians in the first 20 minutes.

Super Falcons begin to attack

The Super Falcons were then able to find their rhythm in attack, and Gotham forward Ifeoma Onumonu produced a stunning shot for their first chance of the game.

Michelle Alozie had a lot of work on the right side defensively, while Christy Uchiebe and Deborah Abiodun marshaled the midfield as the Super Falcons went to the halftime break with more confidence.

In the second half, the Super Falcons were under intense pressure from the Canadian side.

Chiamaka Nnadozie saves a penalty for Super Falcons

Veteran Francisca Ordega brought down Christine Sinclair and after consultation with VAR Canada, were awarded a penalty.

The Super Falcons captain on the day, Chiamaka Nnadozie, was the hero to deny Sinclair from the spot.

The Super Falcons continued to stay behind the ball with the aim of playing on the counterattack.

Canada began to force the issue, and Nnadozie was the hero again to deny substitute Evelyne Viens.

The Super Falcons held on to get an important point and will now face co-hosts Australia in their second group game scheduled for Thursday, July 27, 2023.

The referee signaled for eight minutes of extra time as the Super Falcons began to drop deeper.

The Super Falcons were reduced to 10 players as youngster Deborah Abiodun was sent off following consultation with the VAR.

