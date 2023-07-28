Super Falcons: Time and Where to Watch Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

Wake Up early! Time and Where to Watch Super Falcons of Nigeria vs Ireland World Cup Group final game

The Super Falcons of Nigeria produced the first major shock of the Women's World Cup as they stunned Australia 3-2 In Brisbane to leave the co-hosts' tournament hopes on thin ice and home fans reeling.

The Super Falcons will now take on Ireland in their third and final group match at the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

Ireland will wrap up their campaign against Nigeria as they hunt for a first World Cup win.

Super Falcons are living the dream at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

The Super Falcons, on the other hand, need a positive result against Ireland to progress to the second round.

Nigeria and the Republic of Ireland are playing in the final Group B encounter; will this be the end of their tournament or just the beginning of their road to glory?

Nigeria and Ireland World Cup so far

Ireland hasn't earned a point in the competition yet, while Nigeria has four so far.

The Super Falcons held Canada to a goalless draw before a shock 3-2 victory against co-hosts Australia.

Ireland hopes to complete their tournament on a positive note, while Nigeria, which has a record of 4-1-1 versus World Cup teams this year, will be striving for another triumph.

Ireland promises victory against Super Falcons of Nigeria

The World Cup heroes from Ireland may have lost their chance to advance to the round of 16, but this is only the beginning for them.

Ireland has scored one goal in two games and will need to be efficient in attack to get the win against Nigeria.

The heartbroken stars of Ireland are prepared to complete their World Cup run against Nigeria on Monday with a victory.

Vera Pauw's team will be unable to advance to the final 16 after their loss to Canada.

Marissa Sheva speaking after the loss to Canada, said, “Oh, it's so important (to get a win against Nigeria).

"We're gonna treat it just like we treated the last two games, regardless of the fact that we're now out.

Australia v Ireland offers the Super Falcons a lot to learn Australia v Ireland offers the Super Falcons a lot to learn

“For the girls, for the fans. I mean, the atmosphere here tonight was incredible. It felt like a home game. And, I mean, I had goosebumps the entire time.

“And so for the fans, for the girls, for, you know, the players that didn't make the trip to Australia, for everyone back home in Ireland, we will be fighting for a win against Nigeria.”

The Super Falcons of Nigeria recorded a monster 3-2 victory against the Matildas of Australia in their second group game of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Super Falcons of Nigeria target qualification against Ireland

The Super Falcons' victory at Lang Park, which was brightened by 49,156 spectators, marked Africa's first victory in the competition, and the nine-time African champions established a solid footing for the knockout round.

The Super Falcons Head coach, Randy Waldrum, was satisfied with the victory against Australia and the performance of star player Asisat Oshoala but stressed the importance of a good victory against Ireland.

He said, "We know there’s still work to do.

Oshoala celebrates scoring for Nigeria against Australia

"So, we’ll enjoy it tonight (Thursday) and get our recovery going tomorrow because it was a very, very taxing game on us physically.

"And then we’ll do our best to get ready for another very good opponent with Ireland.”

Time and Where to Watch Super Falcons of Nigeria vs Ireland final World Cup group game

The final Super Falcons group game of the 2023 Women's World Cup will be against Ireland.

Super Falcons limited Australia's aerial threat and need to avoid defeat against Ireland

The game will take place at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia.

The game will kick off at 11 a.m. Nigerian time on Monday, July 31, 2023.

The Super Falcons' game against Ireland will be available on Supersport, Afrosport, and Blend TV.

