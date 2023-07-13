Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez is the latest big name to be intensely pursued by the Saudi Pro League.

Mahrez has been linked with a Man City exit since the end of last season after losing his place in the club's biggest games.

Mahrez set for Saudi move?

Mahrez set a new record of assists for an African player in the English Premier League

Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli made contact with Mahrez last month and have been in talks with his camp, looking for ways to make a deal happen but Manchester City are reluctant to let the winger depart.

According to 90min, the Etihad club will only sell Mahrez if a suitable offer arrives and the Saudi club are yet to do so but are expected to open talks soon.

At the moment, the 32-year-old has a contract offer on the table from Al-Ahli worth a reported £45m-a-year and is believed to be open to an exit.

Meanwhile, Man City have offered Kyle Walker a contract extension to keep him away from Bayern Munich this summer.

Please don't go! Manchester City offer Kyle Walker new contract to fend off Bayern interest

