Chelsea set to offer Romelu Lukaku and cash for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Napoli could be tempted to accept a lower cash offer for Osimhen if Chelsea include Romelu Lukaku in a bid for the Nigerian striker

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a move to sign Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, with Sky Sport Italia reporting that The Blues are preparing an intriguing offer that could include one of their players moving in the other direction.

Lukaku and cash on the table for Osimhen

According to Sky Sport Italia, Chelsea is considering a bid that includes Romelu Lukaku moving to Napoli as well as €90 million to sweeten the deal to entice Osimhen who is set to leave at the end of this season.

The Nigerian striker is upcoming exit was apparently agreed upon during contract extension negotiations last year, with a €120 million release clause rumoured.

While Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal have been rumoured to be interested in signing Osimhen, Chelsea has emerged as a top candidate for the Super Eagles player. The Blues’ participation in the hunt for the Nigerian forward will come as a worry for both Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal with the Parisian club considering Osimhen as a possible replacement for the outgoing Kylian Mbappe, and the Gunners also expressing interest.

Lukaku could convince Napoli for Osimhen

What makes Chelsea's approach particularly intriguing is their willingness to include Romelu Lukaku as part of the deal. This unexpected move could significantly impact negotiations, especially considering Lukaku's desire to continue his career in Italy.

Napoli's incoming director of sport, Giovanni Manna, has previously expressed interest in bringing Lukaku to Serie A, making a potential swap deal ideal for the Partenopei.

