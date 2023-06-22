Revealed: Date when Messi can make his Inter Miami debut

The date for Lionel Messi's debut with Inter Miami has been strongly hinted by one of the club's owners

The most realistic date for Lionel Messi’s long-awaited debut for Inter Miami have been revealed by one of the club’s owners, Jorge Mas.

Messi to wait for Inter Miami debut

Messi announced that he would be joining the MLS side after rejecting offers from Barcelona and Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

However, he has been unable to make his debut for the club as the registration window for the league does not open until next month, preventing him from being unveiled as an Inter Miami player.

The Argentine superstar will therefore have to wait to make his debut for the club until he is registered, and Inter Miami owner Mas has revealed exactly when the earliest date that Messi will be able to set foot on the pitch for his new club is.

Possible date for Messi’s Inter Miami debut revealed

Mas welcomed Messi’s arrival to the club, claiming that the Argentine could usher in a period of great success that could see the MLS become one of the top two leagues in world football.

He said, "I think there will always be a before and after Messi when we talk about the sport in the United States.

"I have very strong-held belief that we can create in North America and the United States if not the greatest league, one of the top two leagues in the world.”

Mas then noted that Messi would need to wait for the MLS season’s registration window, noting that there would be no rule changes to force the Argentine’s registration outside of designated windows.

He said, "Absolutely no changes in the roster rules. There are no categories or anything that is being changed to incorporate Lionel Messi onto Inter Miami’s roster.”

This leaves the earliest date that Messi can make his debut for the MLS side as July 21st when Inter Miami take on Mexico’s Cruz Azul in a League Cup fixture.

Until then, Messi will have to watch and admire his new team from a distance, counting the hours until he can make his debut.