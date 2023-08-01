Osimhen: Napoli reject ₦118billion offer from Al-Hilal for Super Eagles striker

Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal have made a staggering offer to sign Napoli's Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, but it has been turned down.

Osimhen is the latest big name wanted by Saudi outfit, Al Hilal.

Osimhen to Al Hilal?

Pulse Sports reported on Monday that the Saudi Pro League club had made a bid of around €140 million for Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen while offering a weekly pay package of €1 million.

Despite that monumental bid, French outlet L'Equipe, have reported that Napoli have no intention of accepting that offer, considering it inadequate.

The report also states that Napoli are waiting for an even higher sum to be offered but would prefer to keep the 24-year-old in Naples. They hope Osimhen will instead extend his contract after scoring 26 goals in Serie A last season.

Manchester United and Chelsea have also been linked with Osimhen throughout the summer but he has proved too expensive for both teams.

Ligue 1 champions PSG retain an interest but it is unlikely they will be able to match the offer on the table from Al Hilal.

